A Ghanaian woman and her watchman husband cared for their six children, who all became gainfully employed despite their meagre earnings.

Salamatu, fondly known as Mma Amina, worked as a tabletop trader around the Kawokudi public toilet area in Accra.

A Facebook post stated that Mma Amina sold roasted groundnuts, gari, and fruits to make ends meet. Alongside her late husband, who worked as a watchman, she poured her energy into providing for her family.

Through years of hard work, Mma Amina and her husband raised their children, ensuring they received quality education. Today, those children are thriving in various professions, a reflection of the sacrifices their parents made.

In 2018, Mma Amina began experiencing health challenges, prompting her children to step in. After decades of hard work, they decided it was time for her to rest.

"We told her it's time for her to rest for us to take over and try to give her the best of care," Mariam Kombate, one of her daughters said.

Unfortunately, Mma Amina's husband passed away some years back, making it impossible to enjoy the fruits of his labour.

Out of the six children, two are police officers, one is a prison officer, one is an engineer, and one is a nurse and an entrepreneur.

Netizens commend mum for taking care of kids

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the post shared by Ghana Gospel Songs on Facebook.

Juliana Arkoh said:

"Life is about how you make it not how much you earn. Congratulations to her!"

KingFynbwoiy Mahfuz wrote:

"Waaw much blessings upon the family, may Allah guide and protect us all through."

Anglieramwin Rita Lina said:

"Mama congratulation, a proud mother of ours. May God grant you long life to leave and enjoy your labour on this planet earth mummy. You are indeed a virtue woman."

Cjec Dave wrote:

"Men hardly have this kind of experience, I must eat the fruit of my labour together with my wife. It always appears as if men's hustle never counts why. They can attach their father's picture."

Gabriel De-Graft Boakye said:

"Amen🙏 God bless you all. I pray God give our mother a healthy long life and also give prosperity to you her children to be able to shower glory and praises to her."

Tinabuchi Desmond wrote:

"Me and my husband will be alive and celebrate the success of our children together ❤️, every of our sacrifices will never be in vain... congratulations to your family."

Patrick Apple said:

"This how every good parents is expected, it must to be sells returns not found any thing from your hard work. You make your mother experience HEAVEN on earth. Please what about your father???.if he is not alive show show appreciation to his relatives. Keep on."

