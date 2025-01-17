There is confusion surrounding the appointment of Mohammed Abdul-Salam as the boss of NLA

This comes after a Muslim appealed to him to turn down the role since it goes against his Islamic beliefs

Many people who took to the comment section of the post also shared varied opinions on the concerns raised

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian Muslim has expressed deep concern over Mohammed Abdul-Salam's appointment as the National Lottery Authority Acting Director-General (NLA).

Mohammed Awal Hudu made known his displeasure in a post of X, where he said that the appointment of a Muslim to that position was wrong.

A Muslim man has advised NLA boss Mohammed Abdul-Salam to resign from his role. Photo credit: @sammiawuku/X

Source: Twitter

Delving into details, he said Mohammed Abdul-Salam's appointment to head the NLA goes against his Islamic beliefs.

He then appealed to the NDC bigwig to resign from his role as the NLA boss.

This brouhaha comes as President John Mahama appointed Mohammed Abdul-Salam to replace Sammy Awuku, who resigned earlier this week.

"My advice to Mr Mohammed Abdul Salam is that he MUST decline this appointment because it goes against our religion of Islam. KRAMO NTWA BET."

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 130,000 views and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the NLA appointment

Social media users who took to the post's comment shared varied concerns about the appeal made to Mohammed Abdul-Salam. While some lauded the move for him not to leave his role, others urged him to ignore the naysayers.

@sygnal_el_a commented:

"But kramo twa American Lottery?"

@AliKabatey asked:

"Your station does adverts for Betway, and they pay you through that. Why won't you also resign?"

@akurabonsam1 asked:

"So Awal my bro are u saying if a Muslim becomes persistent he will collapse National Lottery Authority,which is a state institution?"

@illegalLuminary added:

"National we do things in secret that is against our religion, worse than taking up a position to serve your own country. Let’s not be blinded by religion against the public interest and national good."

@browzaGH

"Ah braa is everything okay like how. Why should he decline. Will you give him job to do . I beg next joke."

@sheejetali added:

"He should decline it so you can feed his family for him right? He should decline so you can take care of his loved ones right? This religious dogma has glued some of you brains and you can’t even do a little thinking anymore. You embrace someone culture to an extent you want to."

@JuniorPhyno3 added:·

"If he resigns there’s no other place for him again he’s going make sure it runs smoothly and bring a lot of profit but he’s not going to stake bet."

@AbdulGaniuGbene added:

"My brother, as a Muslim are you doing everything the prophet asked us to do, the job you're doing currently is it halal, the woman you're with, is it halal, the people you're with are you influencing them the Islamic way, the person you're working with if the person doing."

Muslim wins bet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man known as Fuseini became the envy of many after winning a huge sports bet.

This comes as the painter won a whopping GH₵6 million through the popular aviator bet.

The young man was presented with his GH₵6 million cheque at a short ceremony in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh