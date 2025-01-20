A Ghanaian woman has etched her name in history as the first African to become the World's Most Interesting Mathematician

Dr Angela Tabiri earned herself the enviable title after winning The Big Internet Math Off Competition

Her achievement has been received by many who thronged the comments section to congratulate her

Dr Angela Tabiri, a Ghanaian mathematician, has made history by becoming the first African to win The Big Internet Math Off competition, earning her the title of "the world's most interesting mathematician."

This significant achievement is particularly noteworthy for Dr. Tabiri, who initially pursued business studies before discovering her passion for mathematics.

Now, she is inspiring a new generation of African women to pursue careers in STEM fields.

The Big Internet Math Off

The Big Internet Math Off, a public voting event initiated by The Aperiodical blog in 2018, invites 16 mathematicians to compete by explaining their chosen mathematical concept in the most engaging and illuminating way.

Dr Tabiri, whose research focuses on quantum algebra at the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) in Ghana, captivated the audience with her presentations.

The 35-year-old, a strong advocate for women in STEM, is deeply concerned about the underrepresentation of women in mathematics at higher education levels.

Through her work with the Girls in Mathematical Sciences Programme at AIMS Ghana, she mentors young girls and encourages them to pursue careers in this field.

Dr Tabiri's inspiring journey to success

Her journey to success has been inspiring. Growing up in the bustling Ashaiman neighbourhood, she initially aspired to follow in her sisters' footsteps and study business administration. However, her academic path took an unexpected turn, leading her to discover her passion for mathematics.

A pivotal moment came during her PhD studies at the University of Glasgow, when she watched the film "Hidden Figures," which chronicles the lives of Black women mathematicians at NASA. This experience profoundly impacted her, inspiring her to persevere in her own mathematical pursuits.

Now, Dr Tabiri is at the forefront of the quantum revolution in Africa. She was crucial in advocating for the United Nations to declare 2025 the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology.

Recognising the immense potential of quantum technologies, she is committed to preparing the next generation of African scientists to contribute to this groundbreaking field.

