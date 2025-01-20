Farida Mahama has shared an explanation of the meaning of her name and what it symbolised

The president's daughter shared the meaning of her name in a post shared on her Instagram story, noting that it means unique or precious

The president's daughter has often shown her value to Ghanaians by involving herself in acts of charity and adding value to society, just like her name

Farida Mahama, daughter of President John Dramani Mahama, has explained the meaning of her name in a post shared on her Instagram story. According to Farida, the name ‘Farida’ meant ‘unique,’ ‘precious,’ or ‘one of a kind,’ symbolising rarity and exceptional value.

Farida Mahama explains the meaning of her name.

Farida, who is very social media savvy, often posts insightful content on her Instagram story, from Bible quotes to fun facts about herself.

Among the Mahama kids, she is arguably the most active on social media. The young lady loves to use her status to do good as well for her community.

Farida has demonstrated qualities suggested by her name through her charitable work. She is the founder of the Serenity Community Club (SCC), and on December 31, 2024, she led a charity drive to support babies and nursing mothers at La Polyclinic in Accra.

The items donated included baby diapers and wipes. The SCC also provided meals from Papaye for the nursing mothers and medical staff present.

Speaking after the donation, Farida expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the community. She said she was thankful that La Polyclinic had given herself and her team the chance to showcase their true values. She further expressed gratitude for the experience.

The Mahama family has been in the news recently following President Mahama’s swearing-in on January 7, 2025.

The event, held at the Black Star Square in Accra, marked his return to power as the 6th President of Ghana after previously serving as the 4th President. His running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was sworn in as the country’s first female Vice President.

President Mahama won the December 2024 elections with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total vote. His closest rival, former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, received 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%.

The family celebrated the election win with a plush party, and many high-ranking dignitaries were in attendance.

Sharaf Mahama receives rousing welcome

Sharaf Mahama has quickly become a man of the people and often receives positive attention whenever he steps out in public.

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that the president's third-born son received a rousing welcome when he joined his father to fellowship at Opambour’s Ebenezer Worship Centre.

A video shared on social media by popular Ghanaian blogger GHHyper showed the congregation cheering and waving their handkerchiefs in the air as Sharaf walked across the hall to his seat.

The warm reception Sharaf received touched the hearts of many social media users. Many people argued that the President's son could become a prominent politician someday.

