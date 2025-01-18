Komfo Ama Attaa recently suffered a painful heartbreak and took to social media to express her grief

She indicated in a video that her radio presenter lover had ditched her for another woman despite promising to marry her

Videos of her having a great time with her lover have surfaced on social media, igniting different reactions

Komfo Ama Attaa, a traditional priestess who recently called out her radio presenter lover for breaking up with her, has yet to come to terms with the breakup.

The priestess, in a video, expressed displeasure over how her lover, one Starboy Junior of Tuankor FM, had ditched her for another woman.

In her video, she claimed that, despite promising to marry, the young man overlooked their beautiful moments and chose another woman over her.

Expressing her grief in the video, the priestess said she had invested so much time in Starboy Junior and their relationship and did not expect their love to end so soon.

She also mentioned that she had made the necessary preparations for their marriage, including buying all the items for the ceremony.

Romantic videos of Komfo Ama and lover

Following her expression of grief over the painful heartbreak, old videos of Komfo Ama Attaa and her lover spending good times together have surfaced.

In most of the videos, Komfo Ama Attaa proved to be a romantic lover. In one of the videos, she was seen eating romantically with her lover, feeding him at a point.

