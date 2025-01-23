A young man has earned the admiration of many people online after he pleasantly surprised his mother in Ghana

This comes after he paid his mother an unannounced visit at her workplace to see how she would react

Ghanaians who reacted to the adorable video showered praises on the young man for putting smiles on his mother's face

A video showing the heartwarming moment a Ghanaian man journeyed home to surprise his mother after spending many years in the UK has gone viral online.

The video that YEN.com.gh saw on TikTok showed the moment the young man, in the company of his brothers, was seen at the market heading to where his mother sells her items.

A Ghanaian man returns from the UK to surprise his mother at the market. Photo credit: @eddyblay88/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The elderly woman, who had no idea she would be reunited with her son, was busy attending to a customer when she noticed her son standing before her.

Her face lit up with smiles as she quickly embraced her son in sheer amusement and joy.

The adorable reunion video, which highlights the young man's close bond with his mother, had received over 5,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing this report.

"I came from the UK to surprise my mom at the market with two kid brothers and friends. She's our MVP, the caption read.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Ghanaian surprises mum at market

Social media users who commented on the video commended the young man for reuniting with his mother after many years in the UK.

Yaw Dwarkwaa indicated:

"This is heartwarmiing. God bless you for making your mother proud."

RASTYLE indicated:

"This be how ago surprised my mama May God keep her safe for me always IJN."

Blessup cakes added:

"The joy of a mother."

Shatta Ĺondon added:

"May u never lack in this world."

Agudie Serwaa added:

"Eddy goosebumps all over, glory be to God. I missed her waakye and shito. Back in the days at Doss."

abena-obenewa added:

"Some of us, there will be no1 to welcome us with such joy hmm."

Ahuofedua wrote:

"That's really nice, how I wish my mom is alive for me to experience."

Esi Eduwa indicated:

"Eugene, it's been years!!! ei. And God bless mummy for us. Her waakye de3 A1. I still remember the taste and aroma!."

jamesbonney21 added:

"Every mother's dream is to see their children become successful."

Pinamang kusi added:

"I've really missed her waakye. The aroma of a shito I can't forget it. God bless you and your family."

pomaa_Molbila wrote:

"That's really nice, how I wish my mom was alive for me to experience."

Lady reunites with family after 8 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady, after eight years in the UK, returned to the country to surprise her family back home.

The video showed the lady's arrival in the country and how her relatives reacted when they saw her.

Her grandmother, upon seeing her as she ran into her arms, gave her a warm embrace.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh