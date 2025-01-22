Xheila, in an interview on Hitz FM, explained why she does not like to talk about her father during interviews, explaining that it takes the spotlight away from her

The singer, who is also the sibling of famous singer Gyakie, mentioned that she wants to be talked about for her music and craft and not because she is the father of a veteran artiste

Xheila, who is a budding new artiste, emphasised that she does not want people to think she was riding on the name of her father

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Upcoming Ghanaian singer Xheila has explained why she avoids talking about her father, veteran highlife musician Nana Acheampong, during interviews.

Nana Acheampong's daughter, Xheila, speaks on her father. Photo source: xheila

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Hitz FM, Xheila, born Sheila Acheampong, said focusing on her father takes attention away from her music and craft. The rising artiste, who is the younger sister of popular singer Gyakie, stated that she wanted to be known for her own work and not because of her father’s legacy.

Xheila emphasised that she was building her career on her talent and did not want people to think she was riding on her father’s name.

Speculations about the relationship between Nana Acheampong and Xheila intensified recently after a video of the highlife legend went viral.

In an interview with blogger ZionFelix, Nana Acheampong appeared to signal the interviewer to avoid discussing Xheila. The gesture led to rumours on social media about tension between the two.

Addressing these rumours in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Nana Acheampong denied any issues with his daughter.

He explained that some matters were private and often misunderstood when discussed publicly. The musician also dismissed the significance of his hand gesture, saying it was being misinterpreted.

Xheila's comments on Nana Acheampong sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

finest_eben said:

"We don't always have to build our brand, future or fan-based relationships. It doesn't matter if the person is a Legend or whatever, especially when you have your sh!t figured out. It might not always go as planned or be easy, but I feel like the tactics of riding on relationships should be the last option. Work on your craft and let your talent do the talking, live those who know and want to associate your brand to relationships do that, that would be a cheap or free hype for you. I'm glad she knows what she wants."

asznee_gh commented:

"See dumbest questions ever 😂😂😂mumu man."

Nana_TK said:

"She is right. It is best she carves her own path instead of using her dad's name. Davido did same and it is working for him."

Stonebwoy to perform in London

In more music news, Stonebwoy is set to perform in London, and many of his fans are excited.

YEN.com.gh shared that he announced this in a post on the social media platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

The musician will also be touring North America this year. This year will be a very busy one for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh