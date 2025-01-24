The video showing how Alfred Oyere's sister reacted to the demise of the 23-year-old has gone viral online

She recounted how the news of her brother's death was delivered to her by the police on that day

Many people who took to the comments section of the video consoled the grieving family for their loss

Lydia Obeng, the sister of Alfred Okyere, the Ghanaian student who was killed in Canada, has broken her silence on the demise of her younger brother.

In the first video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lydia Obeng, who was speaking on the sidelines of a court trial, was overwhelmed with sorrow as she spoke of her brother's demise.

Alfred Okyere's sister Lydia Obeng cries as she opens up on her brother's demise. Photo credit: @CBC News Saskatchewan/YouTube

Surrounded by loved ones, Lydia broke down in tears over the death of her younger brother.

"It breaks my heart when my children ask me, mummy, where is Uncle?" she broke down in tears afterwards.

In a sit-down interview with CBC News, Lydia, who was yet to come to terms with her brother's tragic passing, recounted how the news was delivered to her by the police.

"The news was broken to us that he was stabbed by a co-worker to death."

Looking emotional at the point, Lydia confessed that she initially refused to believe that her younger brother had been killed until the items he took to work that day were shown to him.

"I couldn't believe it until they brought me his bag. In fact, I packed his lunch and everything when he was leaving."

Alfred arrived in Canada in September 2024 on a student visa to study Computer Science.

He lived with his sister, where he juggled his academics and his part-time job until his untimely demise.

The suspect, a 53-year-old man, has meanwhile been charged with first-degree murder.

Watch the videos below:

Ghanaians mourn Alfred Okyere

Social media users who took to the video's comment section sympathised with the grieving family on their loss.

Jennifer Ameyaw commented:

"God pls, protect my sister and all Ghanaians in Canada."

Call me NY indicated:

"May he rest in peace."

Nana Akua Asantewaa added:

"God kindly protect Ghanaians out there."

Ramoo Kusiwood stated:

"Akwantufuo Nyame, please protect us from the hands of the wicked."

Ish added:

"What was really the motive ? Hoping to hear that .. RIP Bro."

Shirl stated:

"May God have mercy. My deepest condolences to the family and may he rest in peace."

user5123685484233 indicated:

"Joe is my son's best friend in Canada."

CONTROLLER225 wrote:

"How can you make another man's country your home."

Mosho added:

"My condolences. It's sad."

adamsprince0 indicated:

"Rest in peace @Alfred."

Sherry Subrati indicated:

"My condolences to you and your family. May God be with you all."

