A video of Ghanaian social media sensation, Code Micky, having a nice moment with media personality, Delay has gone viral

In a trending video, Code Micky was seen sharing his usual jokes with the popular Ghanaian media personality

This is the second time the duo are meeting after their previous encounter, where Delay interviewed Cody Mick on her show

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian social media sensation, Code Micky, has set tongues wagging after he was caught on camera vibing with popular female media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso.

In the video circulating on social media, Code Micky was seen acting in a manner that showed great admiration for the media personality.

Content creator Code Micky vibes with Ghanaian media personality Delay. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Delay, as she is popularly known, the media personality was also seen smiling while the social media sensation harangued her with his usual wild tales.

"You are my mutual, my big sister. People wrote in the comment section of the video interview that we are mutual but I told them that you are my sister," he said.

Delay previously interviewed Code Micky on her show, where he opened up about his life, education, and content creation career.

In the interview, Code Micky, known in private circles as Michael Nartey, said he is a blend of Asante and Ga.

He also said he earned his first degree at the University of Ghana and later relocated to Europe for his master's.

Netizens react to Code Micky and Delay's video

The video of Code Micky vibing with Delay went viral on social media, and many reacted.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to the video below:

@Dasin Drip said:

"Huh this guy make fine ruff."

@Nana Kwasi Beng replied:

D"asin Drip i tell you bro."

@Paa Kwasi Essien also said:

"Why is it that most guys who meet delay always hit on her? It dey ground aa like one big man pick already."

@Queen Ekm Gh commented:

"Kokoroooookoko."

@Kay Gee also commented:

"Settings Nkoaa ,Allah."

@German Khingzy wrote:

"I hate does who disrespect people who can give birth to them."

Deloris Frimpong-Manso is a well-known face on Ghanaian television, running her programme, the Delay Show, for many years.

She is famed for her thought-provoking and hard-hitting question that sometimes makes guests on the show a bit uncomfortable.

Aside from her work in the media, Delay is also an entrepreneur, owning Delay Mackerel and Sardines.

Code Mick flaunts Rolls-Royce on social media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Code Micky flaunted a new Rolls-Royce on social media, which stirred reactions from his followers.

The content creator was seen in the video comfortably seated in the car, having a feel of the interior and exterior.

Netizens who chanced on the video asked whether the car belonged to him, but Code Micky did not reply.

Rolls-Royce is a luxurious car with a hefty price tag, which many doubt Code Mick can afford.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh