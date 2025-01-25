A video of a Ghanaian man preparing kokonte for his Chinese friends has surfaced on social media

In the video, the kind Ghanaian man could be seen busily stirring the meal, while his friends looked on

Netizens who saw the video of the man preparing the meal expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

A Ghanaian man has melted hearts on social media after preparing a traditional Ghanaian dish, kokonte, for his Chinese friends.

In a touching video that has gone viral, the man took his friend through the process of making the meal, showcasing Ghana's rich culture.

Kokonte is a local delicacy made from dried and powdered cassava. It is enjoyed in most parts of Ghana with soup.

The man's video begins with the Ghanaian man showing the steps for preparing kokonte. He sat on a stool, a cauldron on fire and a wooden spatula in his hand.

As he stirred the pot and skillfully shaped the dish, his Chinese friends watched in awe, without helping with the process.

Once the kokonte is ready, the pair would sit down to enjoy the meal, accompanied by a rich soup with chunks of meat and fish.

Watch the video below:

