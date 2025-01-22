President Mahamas son, Sharaf Mahama, has reportedly bought an expensive device for a popular TikTok star

This was announced by the TikToker known as Robest GH in a viral video sighted by YEN.com,gh

Robesr GH claimed he had been gifted an iPhone by the son of the president, whom he claims is his friend

A popular Ghanaian TikTok star, Robest GH has expressed gratitude to Sharaf Mahama, son of the president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, for his care and support.

According to Robest GH, the president's son had gifted him with a new mobile phone.

Sharaf Mahama, son of President John Dramani Mahama, gifts a popular TikTok star a new iPhone. Photo credit: @officialjdmahama/IG & @tillwedie02/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on his TkTok page, the TikTok sensation said Sharaf bought him an iPhone 13 pro max.

"I have received my iPhone 13promax from his Excellency Sharaf Mahama," he wrote in the caption of the video

"God bless you. God bless the womb that birthed His Excellency John Dramanu Mahama. All of his kids are just like him. God bless you, Sharaf," he added.

Although Robest GH was seen in the video holding an iPhone, however, he said he was yet to go to for the one that Sharaf Mahama bought for him.

Robest GH broke into the limelight by claiming that is the lookalike of Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, King Promise.

However, he got closer to the first family of the Republic of Ghana in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections when he released a campaign song for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The campaign song, titled "Maha Maha" became an instant hit, with many social media political activists of the NDC using it in their campaign activities.

Robest has been spotted many times with President Maham's children before and after the elections.

Netiens react to Robest GH's video

Netizens shared their views on Robest GH's video, some of which are compiled below by YEN.com.gh.

@ADIYISEM said:

"When God was creating Mahama and his family, Satan saw it as a threat and created nana addo and his family.."

@N.Y also said:

"Ah! Don’t fall for iPhone oo! 4 more years to go! Use your head and chop some oo!."

@youngboyrashid commented:

"So you didn’t have enough money buy yourself iPhone 13 Pro Max.. and you can talk and insult people like that.. oh shame on you."

@2things also commented:

"Masa go away hustle and buy it urself wai,Jonas will not do boy boy b4 getting a phone."

@Ms_afrakoma wrote:

"So at your age you can’t buy yourself phone.common 13 pro max."

Robest GH invited to Mahama's inauguration

YEN.com.gh reported earlier, that Robest GH was invited to the inauguration of President Mahama at the BLACK Star Square following his victory in the election.

In a TikTok video, Robest GH was seen flaunting his special invitation card on social media.

Besides the swearing-in ceremony, he was also invited to the presidential dinner held in celebration of the president's assumption of office.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh