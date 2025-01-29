Social media is awash with grief following the demise of a beautiful young Ghanaian student nurse, Fati

Fati reportedly passed away a few days after taking ill, breaking the hearts of friends and loved ones

Netizens who saw the post of Fati's demise extended their heartfelt condolences to the family of the young lady

A beautiful young Ghanaian nurse, identified as Fati, has passed away, viral reports on social media indicate.

The young lady according to her friends died a few days after being hit by an unspecified illness. Fati's demise has broken the hearts of friends and loved ones, especially her schoolmates and her relatives.

Pretty student nurse dies after falling ill. Image source: @Ohemaa Jossy

Source: TikTok

Fati was loved by many due to her affable nature, dedication to her work and her cheerful demeanour wherever she found herself.

Reports indicate that before her demise, the young lady was the Women's Commissioner (WOCOM) of her school. Friends and loved ones have yet to come to terms with the passing of the young lady.

Fresh UDS graduate dies

Fati's demise adds to the number of young people who have passed away this year. Earlier, a fresh graduate of the University of Development Studies also passed away. Dr Salwa Abukari died in an accident, friends and loved ones confirmed.

Watch the video below:

Condolences pour in for Fati

Netizens who saw the post about Fati's passing could not contain their pain and extended their heartfelt condolences to their family and friends.

@Miss Joycelyn wrote:

"Eii sister fati."

@Sweetie Nii wrote:

"Fati I don't know you but your dead had touched my heart may Allah have mercy on you and all gone souls."

@Prince Bright wrote:

"Fati why so soon. May your soul rest in perfect peace."

@user9700072758078 wrote:

"Sister fati may jannatul Firdaus be your final destination."

@Bibini y3 nipa wrote:

"Untimely death will never be our portion in Jesus name."

@zett zeze wrote:

"May Allah grant Fati jannah hmm."

@Nature wrote:

"Who else shouted Eii."

@Patricia Siaw wrote:

"Eiiiii, fine gal paaaa."

@Nandy Prylar wrote:

"Aaaaaaw Fati. Rest well."

@Phaustynah wrote:

"Please is the name fati or Firdaus cuz I’m confused,her face looks familiar."

@LATIFATU BORENYI wrote:

"May Allah grant her jannatul firdaus."

Source: YEN.com.gh