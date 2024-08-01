Kevin Taylor has started an exposé on Paul Adom Otchere, claiming that the Good Evening Ghana host was cheating on his wife

In one of his latest episodes on Loud Silence TV, Taylor claimed Adom Otchere was unfaithful with a Germany-based lady

Taylor showed photos of said lady with Adom Otchere and alleged the lady's life was threatened after she decided to end things

Social media commentator Kevin Taylor has come down hard on renowned media personality Paul Adom Otchere.

In one of his latest videos, Taylor made startling claims about Adom Otchere's personal life and warned him to change his ways.

According to Taylor, Adom Otchere, despite being married, has been having many affairs including with a lady based in Germany.

Kevin Taylor is gunning for Paul Adom Otchere for allegedly cheating on his wife.

Source: Instagram

To prove his point, he shared a photo of the supposed sidechick. The images were reported to show Adom Otchere in cosy poses with the supposed girlfriend.

Kevin Taylor accuses Adom Otchere over sidechick

Speaking further, the Loud Silence TV owner alleged that Adom Otchere had been issuing threats to the woman after she declared her intentions to end their alleged relationship.

In his broadcast, Taylor emphasised that his interest is not in Adom Otchere's personal affairs per se, but instead in what he describes as the media personality's alleged threats towards the woman in question.

Describing him as filthy, Taylor challenged the Good Evening Ghana host to publicly deny the allegations on television, warning that more evidence would be revealed if the accused dared to do so.

Watch Kevin Taylor's claims in the video shared on Facebook:

Kevin Taylor defends Auntie Naa

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kevin Taylor defended Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, who was the target of social media attacks after interviewing the 'wife' of gospel singer Yaw Sarpong.

Sharing his views on the interview in which the wife of Yaw Sarpong had accused him of infidelity, Taylor stated that Auntie Naa and her crew could not be blamed because they only were only doing their job

For Kevin Taylor, who is currently embroiled in a brewing feud with Paul Adom Otchere over alleged infidelity, it was proper that people who wanted to express their views on a matter were given a platform to do so.

