Starboy Junior, the radio presenter who reportedly broke the heart of a traditional priestess has shared his side of the story

In a video, he explained the circumstances that led to their split and added that he was still in love with her

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the viral video

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian radio presenter who broke the heart of a traditional priestess has opened up about why their relationship did not last.

In a video, Starboy Junior clarified that contrary to claims that he jilted Komfo Ama Attaa, the priestess broke up with him.

Radio presenter says he loves Komfo Ama Attaa and wants to reconcile. Image source: Starboy Junior

Source: TikTok

He noted that even before their split, the priestess had been displaying bad behaviour, which he had complained about, but she refused to stop.

He claims the traditional priestess issued several threats on his life which was enough grounds to end their relationship but he stayed because he loved her.

Starboy Junior claims his mother warned him to stay away from Komfo Ama Attaa, but he wouldn't because he loved her.

However, Komfo Ama Attaa made various accusations against him and eventually ended their relationship.

He claims he still loves Komfo Ama Attaa and would gladly reunite with her if she gives him a chance.

Meanwhile, Komfo Ama Attaa insists Starboy Junior cheated on her. She claimed in a video that despite purchasing all their items for marriage, he left her for another woman, a claim Starboy has vehemently resisted.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh