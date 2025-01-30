An emotional video of renowned Ghanaian prophet Ogyaba in worship has surfaced on social media

The renowned preacher who has become the talk of the town following his affair with a young woman was seen in the video weeping

Netizens who saw the video were outraged and criticised the pastor in the comments section of the post

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Embattled Prophet Ogyaba could not contain his emotions during one of the worship sessions in his church.

The renowned preacher was seen in a video which has resurfaced wearing white apparel deeply immersed in worship while singers in his church sang a gospel song in the background.

Prophet Ogyaba weeps as he worships in his church. Image source: Prophet Ogyaba

Source: TikTok

Overwhelmed with emotions, he broke down in tears and covered his face with a white face towel, as if guided by the Holy Spirit.

His congregants can be seen joining in the moment of deep spiritual reflection in the video which has since gone viral.

Ogyaba's worship video follows his cheating saga. The renowned preacher has recently become the talk of the town after he came out to confess to having extra-marital affairs.

Although an old video, it has reached over 10,000 people, with 10,000 likes and 638 comments as of the time of filing this report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians divided over Ogyaba's video

Ogyaba's worship video has drawn a flurry of reactions in the comments section. While some sympathised with the emotional display, others questioned its authenticity, with many branding it as mere theatrics.

Several comments suggested that the tears were staged to gain public sympathy and attention, others also said the tears could be a sign of deep connection with his faith.

@Chilling wrote:

"All this be setting."

@Queen wrote:

"My papaooooo."

@YOUNG MUMMY wrote:

"Wu ziiii nunu."

@k.osei antwi wrote:

"yall forget these men of God are actually humans and are bound to make mistakes."

@Vapour wrote:

"So they should also stop judging people cause they are also human."

@serwaa baapa wrote:

"I can feel Ur pains hmmmmm."

@Ohemaa Yaa Asantewaa wrote:

"Pain ben."

@WUSI JUNIOR RESIGNED wrote:

"l really know the reason why I don't go to Church anymore until thy kingdom."

@Aku sika wrote:

"Movie title?"

@Lady General wrote:

"It’s not easy for him… but God is your strength papa."

@Hajia Don️ wrote:

"He’s laughing ooo alo nkoaa."

@Naa Becca wrote:

"Let’s correct with love, not condemnation. God's grace restores, and we all need it."

@Ritash wrote:

"For all have sin and come short of the glory of the Lord: God will create in you a clean heart and renew a right spirit within you psalm 51:10 Jesus Christ is always Lord."

@efyaadepaboateng wrote:

"We r human and the GRACE of GOD is sufficient for all."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh