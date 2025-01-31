A young Ghanaian woman shared her journey from selling second-hand clothes in Accra to moving to the U.S. for further studies

After graduating with a degree from the University of Ghana, Afriyie served as a Teaching Assistant and co-founded a braiding business

Several social media users who watched her video applauded her for her hard work while others prayed for similar breakthroughs

Afriyie, a young Ghanaian lady has shared a video of her humble beginnings in Accra as a second-hand clothes dealer and her journey to the United States of America.

The young lady in the video showed her journey from when she used to sell second-hand clothes on the streets in Accra's Central Business District (CBD).

Afriyie, a former second-hand clothes seller travels abroad to further her studies. Photo credit: @afriyie_gmb23

In the TikTok video, Afriyie showed how she used to stand by the roadside to sell at Tudu and when she studied at dawn as a student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The video transitioned into her graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Education (English). She wore a beautiful brocade dress with her sash and her graduation gown and hat.

After graduating, Afriyie served as a Teaching Assistant at the university's English Department.

Afriyie continued the video showing her braiding skills. She co-founded 'pretty O'clock' where they braid. When asked where she learnt to braid, Afriyie said she did not learn it but is talented.

The next part of the video showed Afriyie in a plane and then in a huge space with several seats, possibly abroad. Afriyie in another post indicated that she is in Ontario-California to study.

Netizens celebrate with second-hand clothes seller

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Afriyie on TikTok. Read them below:

💚A.G🦋 s said:

“Oh God When will I achieve what’s have been working hard for 🥹I’m tapping in to your blessings with faith 😩☺️.”

Îtz lÿf öf Mâñüêł🫥 wrote:

“This shall be my testimony too🙏 Indeed this is the doing of the lord, if not God who else 🙌🙏”

Ephya Nocturnal 🥰 said:

“Is like I have bought dress from you before ooooo.”

TOTE BAGS PLUG IN GHANA 🇬🇭 said:

“You’ve done everything 🥰🥰. And yes we’ll testify again and again the goodness of the Lord 🙏🏽. God will never disappoint us.”

Vina ambidex🥰 wrote:

“Sis Afriyie it indeed the doing of the Lord , you have been patient to await for that blessing ahead of you 🙏🙏Dis is just the beginning sis more blessings, grace and favour on you.”

Ann_5 said:

“Seems I know you at tudu there I also use to sell there.”

Maame Afrah wrote:

“I tap into your blessings in Jesus name 🙏🙏🔥.”

Beautifulme🙏💦 asked:

“Why did u do a distance course or regular?”

Afriyie_gmb responded:

“Regular please.”

