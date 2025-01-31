Bishop Obinim Weighs In On Ogyaba Cheating Saga, Asks Him To Shut Up
- Renowned Ghanaian pastor Bishop Obinim has reacted to Prophet Ogyaba's cheating saga in a video that has popped up online
- In the now-viral video, the preacher asked Dr Ogyaba to cease commenting and defending his action since it was disgraceful
- Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some supported his claim while others disagreed with him
Founder and leader of the International Godway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has weighed in on his colleague Prophet Ogyaba's cheating saga.
In a video, Bishop Obinim criticised the embattled Prophet and asked him to stop defending his actions in public.
Obinim noted that the pastor's actions were disgraceful and needed no glorification. He urged him to admit his fault and seize the public commentary on the matter.
"As a married man if you cheat on your wife and you're caught just shut up. Ogyaba is not a close friend I would have called to ask him to be silent over the matter. You're a pastor and a married man so you're guilty in both instances. Even if the lady approached you with a proposal, you're guilty," he said.
Bishop Obinim also called out members of the pastor's church who are defending the preacher's actions.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Obinim's video
Netizens who saw the video of the renowned preacher criticising his colleague expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many noted that Bishop Obinim had spoken well.
Source: YEN.com.gh
