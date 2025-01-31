A video of a Ghanaian man complaining about the crackdown on undocumented migrants in the US has got people talking

This comes after he disclosed in an interview that four of his friends in the US are on the deportation list

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video have expressed worry about the ongoing ICE raids

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian man who recently moved to Italy in search of greener pastures has expressed deep concerns that his friends in the US might be deported.

He voiced his concerns in the wake of an ongoing crackdown by the US law enforcement agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A Ghanaian man expresses concern after finding four of his friends are on the deportation list. Photo credit: @TonyVibes TV/YouTube @The Washington Post/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The young man made this disclosure when he spoke in an interview to talk about his life in Italy.

The issues about his disgruntled friends came up when he explained that most of his friends with whom he came to the Iltay later on moved to the US and UK.

He said following his recent interaction with those in the US, the indication he got was that they entered the country illegally and had still not been about sort issues relating to their documents.

He opened up about how a friend he recently contacted expressed regrets amidst the ongoing ICE raids and opened up on his desire to move back to Italy if possible.

"There are about four of them who went there and they are on Trump's deportation list. I spoke to one and he is really concerned."

The video concluded with the man talking about how living in Italy has benefitted him enormously.

He then proceeded to urge people who get the chance to relocate to the European country to do so.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 14 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the ongoing raids

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video corroborated the account by the man of life in Italy. Others also prayed that his friends would not be deported.

Yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"I just pray your friends are safe. Whatever the case might be, being deported from the US is not the end of the world. So dont worry."

Sam Tawiah indicated:

"You’re 100% right bro, in Italy you have to be always calm?"

Still Shanghai added:

"Italy Spain Portugal are very good countries."

Twene Jonas slams critics seeking his deportation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas was not happy with moves by some Ghanaians to get him deported from the US.

He made a video lamenting that people are reporting him to the US immigration authorities trying to get him deported.

The social commentator remained confident about his legal status in the United States.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh