Twene Jonas in a video alleged that ICE recently visited his residence in an attempt to get him deported due to several reports from Ghanaians

The social commentator said many of his countrymen wanted to see him deported and so have made baseless accusations against him to ICE

He lamented that such behaviour was what was holding Ghana back from reaching its developmental goals

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian social commentator, Twene Jonas has alleged that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently visited his residence in an attempt to deport him.

Twene Jonas speaks on attempts to get him deported. Photo source: twenejonas

Source: Instagram

In a video, he claimed that some Ghanaians had reported him multiple times, making baseless accusations to authorities.

Twene Jonas who has gained fame for his outspoken criticism of Ghanaian leaders, expressed frustration over what he saw as a pattern of sabotage among his fellow countrymen.

According to him, this mentality was one of the major reasons Ghana struggled with development. He alleged that some individuals were being paid to report immigrants to ICE, using the ongoing mass deportation exercises in the U.S. as an opportunity to turn people in for financial gain.

His allegations come at a time when deportation operations in the U.S. have intensified. Under President Trump’s administration, removal flights increased significantly, with officials branding the effort as the largest in the country’s history.

While the focus has been on undocumented immigrants with criminal records, enforcement actions have allegedly extended beyond this group.

Twene Jonas sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sanwise said:

"But how does he expects people to love or like him when he keep insulting chiefs and elders and politicians."

Miss Debbie's World wrote:

"Why does he not have papers to stay there permanently."

Frank Tetteh wrote:

"So those saying God should protect him,why do u wrory God like that,did u advice him when he started."

Alhaji commented:

"Now have you see you can't tell God to save you because of your insult of our leaders you will come back to Ghana bet me."

OutAbout said:

"Bro I dey some cave inside for Alaska. Come and hide here some wai. All shall pass."

Prophakwa hides from immigration officers

Another social media personality based in the US is also trying his best to avoid deportation back to Ghana.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social media personality ran to a remote farm in a village in the country and advised his fellow Ghanaians to do the same.

He added that he was not going back to the city anytime soon and was comfortable in the remote vicinity.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh