The family of the late Nana Pooley has expressed its intent to go all out in its quest to deal with the perpetrators behind the death of their loved one

His brother who spoke in an interview sent a message to the people of Nsoatre informing them of how Nana Pooley's death had affected the family

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the demise of Nana Pooley

The family of the late Nana Pooley are up in arms following the tragic demise of their relative who was killed after the Nsoatreman and Kotoko game.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok Sylvester Kwadwo Asamoah, the brother of the deceased said the family will not look unconcerned while the crime committed goes unpunished.

The family of Nana Pooley says persons behind the death of their beloved will not go scot free. Photo credit:@Asante Nation/X

Source: UGC

The brother of Nana Pooley who sounded vexed during the interview explained that the actions of the perpetrators would come with dire consequences.

"For us our message or the people of Nsoatre is that we pity them. We pity them for their impending sorrow. This is because of our royal who has died at their hands. In our family, the young do not die. If you hear that someone has died that the person is aged. What bad omen are they trying to force on the family? They should know that they will not go scot-free. Wherever this came from, the people of Nsoatre should be ready for us, because we will not forgive," he said with an angry look.

GFA takes action against Nsoatreman FC

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) released a statement condemning the tragic incident that occurred between Asante Kotoko and the Nsoatreman game.

The GFA had placed an indefinite ban on the home venue of Nsoatreman FC.

DCOP Lydia Donkor will lead the investigation into the violent incident and present a report for further action.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Pooley's demise

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed sorrow over the demise of Nana Pooley.

Yaw walkway indicated:

"Take it easy, the family should exercise restriaint and trust in the police. I believe justice would be served."

Adorable indicated:

"This painful"

Prestige GH indicated:

"The youth in Ghana should be careful on whatever we are doing cos we are dieing too much we should respect everyone and we should be careful on our movement."

Kotoko withdraws from Ghana Premier League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kotoko announced its suspension from all football activities of the first team.

Kotoko in a statement explained that the death of the club's staunch supporter, Nana Pooley in the aftermath of a game necessitated the action.

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare visited the club on Tuesday to sympathise with the team over their loss.

Source: YEN.com.gh