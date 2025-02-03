The Ghana FA has taken decisive action about the Ghana Premier League following the death of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley

Violent incidents which occurred during Kotoko's league game against Nsoatreman degenerated into the stabbing of Pooley

Meanwhile, an eyewitness has accused a former Minister of State for playing a role in Pooley's untimely death

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a strong stance in response to the tragic passing of Francis Yaw Frimpong, widely known as Nana Pooley, a passionate Asante Kotoko supporter.

Pooley’s untimely demise occurred on Sunday, February 2, after a heated confrontation following Kotoko’s 1-0 defeat to Nsoatreman FC at Nana Koramansah Park.

The Ghana FA has decided to take a drastic decision about the Ghana Premier League following the passing of Nana Pooley. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial and @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Source: Twitter

The unfortunate incident, which saw the devoted fan reportedly stabbed outside the stadium, has left the football community in deep shock, per Ghanaweb.

GFA takes strong action after Pooley's tragic death

In light of this distressing event, the GFA has decided to postpone the upcoming round of league fixtures (Matchday 20) to address the fallout from the violence and engage stakeholders on the way forward.

"This move is aimed at creating space for the GFA to engage with relevant stakeholders and discuss the ramifications of the violence," the governing body stated in an official release.

The postponement is expected to provide an opportunity for the association to assess the situation, consult with key parties, and implement preventive measures to curb similar occurrences in the future.

Beyond the immediate response, the GFA has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring justice for the fallen fan while intensifying efforts to bolster security at league venues.

"The GFA has been working to improve the overall football experience in Ghana and is keen to ensure that this incident is dealt with swiftly and decisively to send the signal that such acts have no place in Ghana Football."

With safety concerns taking centre stage, this tragic episode could serve as a turning point for how violence in Ghanaian football is addressed.

The GFA's actions in the coming weeks will be crucial in restoring public confidence and reinforcing the message that football remains a sport of passion, not hostility.

Eyewitness points accusing fingers at ex-Minister

YEN.com.gh also reported that an eyewitness has alleged that former Minister of Employment, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, played a role in inciting the violence that led to Nana Pooley’s tragic death.

According to Amponsah, tensions escalated after Baffour-Awuah reacted angrily when Kotoko’s Head of Technical Directorate, Kwasi Appiah, declined to follow him onto the pitch to help defuse the situation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh