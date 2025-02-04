Lilian Larweh graduated from Warwick University with an MSc in Programme & Project Management, earning a distinction in her dissertation

She had previously walked the same stage in 2023 to receive her late brother’s posthumous degree and made a promise to return for her own

Netizens thronged the comments section of the post to congratulate Lilian Larweh after she shared her story of how she earned a second-degree

A Ghanaian lady shared her joy after she graduated from Warwick University in the UK with a distinction in her dissertation.

Lilian Larweh recounted that in 2023, she walked up the same stage to receive her late brother Maxwell’s posthumous degree.

Lilian Larweh makes her late brother proud by graduating from Warwick University as she promised. Photo credit: Lilian Larweh

Maxwell Larweh died in 2021 but Warwick University awarded him a posthumous PhD. In his LinkedIn bio, he stated that his research was focused on eliciting knowledge and attitudes about dementia in Ghana.

In a Facebook post, Lilian Larweh said she made a promise to herself and her late brother to come back to the same university later on to study, receive her award and make her late brother proud.

“Two years ago, I walked this stage, accepting my late brother’s posthumous degree. That day, I made a promise - I’d return to receive my own award and make him proud. Today, that promise is fulfilled!”

Lilian Larweh was eventually admitted to Warwick University to study for an MSc in Programme & Project Management and graduated just as she hoped for.

“I’m beyond grateful to earn my MSc in Programme & Project Management from the prestigious University of Warwick, achieving a distinction in my dissertation despite the challenges.”

She said she was grateful to God, her family and others who helped her attain such a feat.

“Huge thanks to God, my parents & siblings, my husband, my supervisor @kevinfielding, and my amazing friends & colleagues for their support and encouragement.”

She encouraged others to work towards their dreams since they are achievable.

“Whatever you set your mind to, you can achieve. Take that bold step, believe, and trust in God!”

Netizens congratulate Warwick University graduate

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the emotional post by Lilian Larweh about fulfilling her promise.

Sylvia Ameyibor said:

“So proud of you my dear, the sky is your limit.”

Akosua Addrah wrote:

“Amazing! Congratulations sis 👏 💓 💃”

Godfred Kofi Ofori said:

“Congratulations Lilian. I'm extremely proud of you. You're a warrior and I pray you keep winning! ❤️🎊🍾.”

Maame Efua wrote:

“Congrats ; turning pain to purpose indeed 💞.”

Akosua Torvikey said:

“Congratulations, Lillian.. 🆙 always❤️😘.”

Sharron Geraldine Lutterodt wrote:

“Congratulations. You must be proud of yourself 👏🏾😊.”

Wendy Seyram said:

“Congratulations once again Lilian Larweh. 🎊🎊🎊🎉✌️💃💃💃.”

