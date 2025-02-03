Grammy Awards 2025: Beyoncé Wins Album Of The Year After 25 Years, Full List Of Winners
- YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of winners at the 67th Grammy Awards which took place on February 2 in the US
- The spotlight fell on several artists, including Beyonce who won three awards this year including Best Album of the Year
- The mega popstar was emotional after the night considering her consistent chase for the major Grammy Awards prize
The 67th Grammy Awards happened on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar were among the biggest winners of the night.
Kendrick Lamar took home five Grammys thanks to his diss track Not Like Us while Beyonce won three prizes, including the highly coveted Best Album of the Year with the high striding Cowboy Carter released last year.
On the Grammys night, the singer became the first woman in history to win a Grammy in five different genres.
With her wins at the 67th Grammy Awards, Beyonce extended her record as the most-awarded artist in the show's history - 35 award wins and 99 nominations.
YEN.com.gh has listed of all the winners at the 67th Grammy Awards.
67th Grammy Awards, full list of winners
Best pop solo performance
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Best dance/electronic music album
Charli XCX – Brat
Best rock performance
The Beatles – Now and Then
Best rap performance
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Best rap song
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Best alternative music album
St Vincent – All Born Screaming
Best country solo performance
Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman
Best country duo/group performance
Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted
Best melodic rap performance
Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM
Best dance pop recording
Charli XCX – Von Dutch
Best dance/electronic recording
Justice and Tame Impala – Neverender
Best R&B performance
Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)
Best traditional R&B performance
Lucky Daye – That’s You
Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer
Best R&B song
SZA – Saturn
Best progressive R&B album
Tied: Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You; NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) – Why Lawd?
Best R&B album
Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
Best folk album
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland
Best música urbana album
Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan
Best metal performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
Best African music performance
Tems – Love Me JeJe
Best rock song
St Vincent – Broken Man
Best rock album
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Best alternative music performance
St Vincent – Flea
Best global music album
Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II
Best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording
Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration
Best country song
Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Best song written for visual media
Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away from American Symphony
Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)
Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol 1
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
Amy Allen
Producer of the year, non-classical
Daniel Nigro
Best musical theater album
Hell’s Kitchen
Tems wins second Grammy Award
Tems was also present at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday and bagged the Best African Music Performance award with Love Me Jeje.
YEN.com.gh reported that the award was the Nigerian singer's second career Grammy award and many people congratulated the artist.
The Nigerian singer's song was produced by popular Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz, who has also received plaudits for his great work.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
Source: YEN.com.gh
