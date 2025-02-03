YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of winners at the 67th Grammy Awards which took place on February 2 in the US

The spotlight fell on several artists, including Beyonce who won three awards this year including Best Album of the Year

The mega popstar was emotional after the night considering her consistent chase for the major Grammy Awards prize

The 67th Grammy Awards happened on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar were among the biggest winners of the night.

Beyonce is among the notable winners at the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo source: TheBeyLegion

Kendrick Lamar took home five Grammys thanks to his diss track Not Like Us while Beyonce won three prizes, including the highly coveted Best Album of the Year with the high striding Cowboy Carter released last year.

On the Grammys night, the singer became the first woman in history to win a Grammy in five different genres.

With her wins at the 67th Grammy Awards, Beyonce extended her record as the most-awarded artist in the show's history - 35 award wins and 99 nominations.

YEN.com.gh has listed of all the winners at the 67th Grammy Awards.

67th Grammy Awards, full list of winners

Best pop solo performance

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Best dance/electronic music album

Charli XCX – Brat

Best rock performance

The Beatles – Now and Then

Best rap performance

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best rap song

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best alternative music album

St Vincent – All Born Screaming

Best country solo performance

Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman

Best country duo/group performance

Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted

Best melodic rap performance

Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM

Best dance pop recording

Charli XCX – Von Dutch

Best dance/electronic recording

Justice and Tame Impala – Neverender

Best R&B performance

Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)

Best traditional R&B performance

Lucky Daye – That’s You

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer

Best R&B song

SZA – Saturn

Best progressive R&B album

Tied: Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You; NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) – Why Lawd?

Best R&B album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Best folk album

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland

Best música urbana album

Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan

Best metal performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Best African music performance

Tems – Love Me JeJe

Best rock song

St Vincent – Broken Man

Best rock album

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Best alternative music performance

St Vincent – Flea

Best global music album

Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II

Best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording

Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Best country song

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Best song written for visual media

Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)

Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol 1

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Amy Allen

Producer of the year, non-classical

Daniel Nigro

Best musical theater album

Hell’s Kitchen

Tems wins second Grammy Award

Tems was also present at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday and bagged the Best African Music Performance award with Love Me Jeje.

YEN.com.gh reported that the award was the Nigerian singer's second career Grammy award and many people congratulated the artist.

The Nigerian singer's song was produced by popular Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz, who has also received plaudits for his great work.

