Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has confirmed that she would be a celebrity mom in December 2025

TV host Delay announced the name of her baby boy on the Delay Show in an exclusive interview with Fameye

Some social media users have congratulated Deloris Frimpong Manso as she started her pregnancy journey

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay, has hinted that she plans to become a mother by December 2025.

In a viral video, the host of the Delay Show emphasized that babies are a sign of God's blessings in every woman's life.

TV host Delay slays in a stylish outfit. Photo credit: @delayshow.

The founder and chief executive officer of Delay Foods, she confidently stated that she will name her child Judah to honor God for the blessing of motherhood.

TV host Delay congratulated Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah commonly known as MzGee after welcoming a baby boy.

"My sister MzGee, who previously worked at Multimedia and now works at Despite Media, has shared pictures of her newborn, but I have not yet officially congratulated her.

"I want to use this platform to congratulate her on God's blessing. She once appeared on this show and spoke about how people mocked her for not having a child. That situation turned into prayers, and now, God has blessed her with a baby.

"In the Bible, somewhere in Luke, it is said to Mary that she is blessed among women for giving birth. So, blessed among women are those who have children.

MzGee, God has blessed you, and I tap into that anointing. At this moment, as I speak, I consider it a divine calling. By the end of December, I will have given birth to a boy, and I will name him Judah."

TV host Delay rocks a strapless dress

Ghanaian style influencer Delay looked classy in a pink strapless flared dress during her viral photoshoot.

The boss lady, known for her infectious smile, wore a glamorous side-parted hairstyle, which she styled to one side to showcase her radiant skin.

She accessorised her look with stylish drop earrings and elegant gold rings that complemented her spectacular outfit.

MzGee rocks stylish outfits for her pregnancy shoot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah commonly known as MzGee who took over the internet with her pregnancy photos.

The award-winning television host wore four stylish dresses for her pregnancy shoot which went viral on Instagram.

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's elegant makeup and hairstyle for her maternity shoot.

