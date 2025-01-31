In December 2024, Gifty Dede Anorhia Terkper, a young girl who hails from Krobo Odumase, was named the 2024 valedictorian at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The BSc. Psychology student at UCC graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 to emerge as the overall best student of the institution.

Gifty Dede Anorhia Terkper shares her story of how she blended service to God and studies to become a UCC valedictorian. Photo credit: Voice of UCC

Several people including a popular Ghanaian social media influencer, Nana Tea were proud of her achievement and shared it on the internet.

YEN.com.gh reached out to Gifty Dede Anorhia Terkper to know more about her and her tips on studying to become a valedictorian.

Who is Gifty Dede Anorhia Terkper?

According to Gifty, she is 23 years old and was born in Odumase Krobo, Eastern region. After her primary school education at Suhum M/A Basic ‘B', she continued to Adukrom Methodist JHS and then to Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) for her secondary education. She is the fourth of five children her parents have.

In 2021, she proceeded to the University of Cape Coast, popularly referred to as the University of Choice where she studied for a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

When asked why she chose the university considering that many complain about the school’s grading system and how difficult learning is there Gifty Dede Anorhia Terkper said that UCC was her dream.

“I have always loved UCC,” she said.

Gifty shares her plan after entering UCC

Gifty shared that she has always been academically good. As such, her relations who have known her since her primary education were not surprised at her achievement.

The overall best student stated that knowing her academic strength she also decided to stay focused on doing her best. However, she was not looking at being valedictorian.

“I just wanted to gain knowledge and make a difference in my society. I was just focused on being my best, not necessarily the valedictorian.”

Gifty added that she believed she could be a source of inspiration to others by giving her best academically hence her diligence in her studies.

“I want to always be a source of inspiration to others through my achievements. My secret has always been God's grace and diligence in all my endeavours. “

On another thing that boosted her studies, Gifty said self-discovery is important. According to her, she noticed she studied best during group sessions and used these to improve.

“I discovered myself that I was a group learner. Thus, I invested much time into group studies, and that helped me achieve this excellence.”

Gifty was not all about her books in the university. According to her, she was very active in church work and gave it her all.

“I was actively engaged in church work on campus for my denomination, Ghana Methodist Students' Union (GHAMSU). I held some positions so I was supposed to do my executive duties as well as study.”

She attributed her success to the blend between studying and serving God.

“I served God as if there were no books and studied as if there was no God. For me the blend of these two I was able to achieve this feat.”

Gifty’s reaction to hearing she was valedictorian

According to Gifty, when she learned she was the overall best student, she was overwhelmed with joy.

She was also happy she made her parents who had financed her education proud.

“I was very happy because I felt I had made all those who invested in me throughout my academic journey proud, especially my parents. My family was so grateful to God and became so proud of me.”

Gifty talks about her life after UCC

Gifty said that she was doing her national service at Akuse in the Lower Manya Krobo District.

It is her dream to further her education and become a Clinical Psychologist and Neuropsychologist.

It is said in UCC that graduates leave with at least one of the three options; a good class, great connections or a love relationship.

When Gifty was asked which she was leaving with considering that she was a valedictorian, she chose great connections.

