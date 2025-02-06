Passengers onboard a VIP bus encountered an unusual situation which forced all of them to get off the bus

While having a good ride, a man on the bus suddenly farted, causing great inconvenience to the driver and everyone on the bus

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some laughed over the man's action while others criticised him

Drama unfolded on a VIP bus following a bizarre occurrence on the bus. Passengers onboard the bus had a rough journey during a recent trip due to the unfortunate incident.

The passengers were having a great ride but had to stop midway because a man on the bus farted and subsequently messed himself up in the bus, causing inconvenience for all occupants of the vehicle.

Ghanaian man onboard VIP bus farts, creating an inconvenience for passengers. Stock image posed by model.

Source: Getty Images

Passengers and the driver tried to manage the situation but the heavy smell diffused into the vehicle, making it impossible for everyone on the bus to breathe.

Realising the damage caused, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle and everyone on board the bus ran out, holding their noses and gasping to catch some fresh air.

It is unclear whether someone stayed behind to help the man clean up his mess but passengers who were captured in the footage walking about did not seem happy about the situation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react hilariously to video

Netizens who saw the post about the unidentified man farting on the bus expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many found the situation hilarious.

Although not a new instance, many could not believe that the driver stopped and everyone onboard alighted to catch their breath.

@Enilart wrote:

"Bars wai."

@LuxzyAtBelton wrote:

"Hahh! The least said the better."

@mawulithevo_guy wrote:

"The laugh I laughedddd is overwhelming."

@OmriKeturah wrote:

"Premium tweet. I have starred it."

@al_bertoid wrote:

"I would revisit this tweet when I'm sad.

@TheMeek_King wrote:

"3y3 as3m ooo."

@KingEscobar_6 wrote:

"Ghana fou ankasa err."

@Kwame_Danso1 wrote:

"I can't imagine myself on this bus. 😭"

@GuyOdartey wrote:

"Kneel and raise your arms."

@UnclePhil4Real wrote:

"Sheeeeiiiiittt."

@Yve_app wrote:

"Ei boie3. 😆"

@dennis_eyram

"Hmmm. I laugh enter my Landlord's room."

@Teena17017313 wrote:

"Oh charley, this be sad oo. Hmmm. Somebro in poppy. 😭😭🤣"

@ashid_am wrote:

"Ah chale 😭. Like ago take my money den lef. Wah dis?"

@Nii_KwameTed wrote:

"Naaah, this be bad 😂😂😂."

@animadamoah wrote:

"Asem paa nie😅😂😂😂ah."

@GarNettSKM wrote:

"Oh. Charley, bif yawa oo."

@NyameAy3 wrote:

"This one no force. Ah🤣."

