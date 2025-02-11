A video of Ghanaian preacher Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah warning a Ghanaian lady who claims to be a prophetess has surfaced on social media

The renowned preacher admonished the lady to be mindful of her words after she mentioned his name among a list of fake pastor

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the viral video

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Founder and leader of the Believers Worship Center, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has admonished a young Ghanaian woman for calling him fake.

The woman claimed in a series of videos recently released that she was a prophetess sent by God to blow the cover of fake pastors.

Adom Kyei warns Ghanaian evangelist who claims he's fake. Image source: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, Evangelist Eunice

Source: Facebook

She released a long list of names she claimed were fake pastors, including Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Alpha Hour. However, she did not provide any evidence to substantiate her claims.

Watch the video below:

The pastors she mentioned have all been quiet about the matter, except Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah who responded to the lady at his church.

In his response, he cautioned the lady to be very mindful of her words against him, or else face the implications.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Adom Kyei Duah's comment

Netizens who saw the video of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah reacting to the lady's claims expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

@Abdullah Seidu wrote:

"You can't do her anything, she's God sent."

@Nyarkowaa wrote:

"None of the pastors she mentioned their names have given her attention but I know you derr you will respond am not surprised we know s3 you are good at arresting people who talk about you."

@Theolove wrote:

"I don't even know what is wrong with some of us you see nothing wrong with what she said but when he arrest her you will blame Papa."

@Asitanga Faustina wrote:

"Hummm our father Jesus Christ is coming very soon."

@Dee wrote:

"If you know you are genuine. why bother. by their fruit ye shall know them."

@Ofoe wrote:

"Papa have mercy on her."

@Adom wrote:

"Papa pls don’t mind her."

@maaAbena wrote:

"Adom Kyei go arrest you if you talk about him."

@Emmanuel El-Emmanuel Asamoah A wrote:

"These are the evidence of coming of Christ JESUS."

@Bamful Kwame wrote:

"She didn't know what she is doing."

@shango wrote:

"The lion of Philadelphia our time is up no Jupiter."

@Wiseman 1 wrote:

"It's a long time I see this beef 😂😂😂😂 give us one."

@user308143141450 wrote:

"Im only thinking about the kingdom of our Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth."

@kuazagidi wrote:

"Papa,pls i support u to even deal with her than the previous ones."

@PapatheChristchild wrote:

"What make me happy is that jesus have now come with the lion for judgment so those false prophets should get ready for their punishment for thier sin."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh