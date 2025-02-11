A video of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah warning his church members against following and watching some bloggers has surfaced on social media

The renowned preacher in his video claimed listening to those bloggers would make his church members lose their crowns

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some supported him, while others criticised him

Ghanaian preacher, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has admonished his church members against following, listening and watching the content of some Ghanaian bloggers.

In a video which has since gone viral, the preacher noted that listening to such bloggers will make his church members lose their crowns.

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah made the remarks at the Believers Worship Center during a Sunday Service.

Who is Adom Kyei Duah?

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah is a popular Ghanaian pastor. He is noted for his controversial comments and directives to his church members.

Aside from his controversial side, he's also a caring man who on many occasions has donated cash to his church members. Due to his controversial nature, he often appears in the news.

The renowned preacher did not state how the bloggers he mentioned had offended him or what they did to merit his caution to his church members but insisted on them not following the names he mentioned.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Adom Kyei-Duah's warning

Netizens who saw the video of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah issuing the warning to his church members expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

@BatoGH wrote:

"I am going to search for Ekuonaba TV and GH TV."

@Official_Perfect wrote:

"The God Son Tv is my favourite blogger."

@dicodahdickson wrote:

"A pastor who always fighting against bloggers."

@georgietteserwaa wrote:

"Is he the one who bought the phone for me?"

@OFORI MICKEY-TV wrote:

"He is scared."

@Son of Daniel wrote:

"But we should attend your church."

@Upcoming CEO wrote:

"It’s because they are opening the eyes of the people…man is scared of the awakening."

@Owusuandy wrote:

"Its true especially Ghpage."

@Mr Bash wrote:

"He will arrest them if they also say Ghanaians shouldn't attend his church.. Wei."

@LP-Maggie wrote:

"But he didn't mention Gods son TV, why have you added it??"

@Wisdom wrote:

"THE MAN IS SCARED OO."

@𝓜𝓬𝓓𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓮𝓵𝓼 𝓝𝔂𝓪𝓶𝓮 wrote:

"I’ll rather watch them."

@Atta Boakye wrote:

"You lie the bloggers always telling the truth."

Adom Kyei-Duah fulfils promise to his church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian preacher had fulfilled his promise to members of his church who were victims of the Kantamanto fire.

He distributed a huge sum of money to the victims after he initially promised to help them restart their businesses.

Netizens who saw videos of the pastor sharing the money were touched and praised the pastor in the comments section.

