Ghanaian Man Who Works As a Dispatch Rider Opens Up About His Job: "I Make GH¢2,000 a Week"
- A Ghanaian man who works as a dispatch rider has stated how much he makes from his hustle
- In a video doing the rounds on social media, the dispatch rider said he earned between GH¢1,000 to GH¢2,000 a day
- The dispatch rider's claims sparked mixed reactions among a section of Ghanaians on social media
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A young Ghanaian man who works as a dispatch rider has opened up about his job.
In a trending TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man claimed that sending parcels and orders to people was extremely lucrative.
He stated that he earns enough from his delivery work to cater to himself and his dependents.
Depending on the number of orders he receives in a day, the dispatch rider said he can make between GH¢1,000 to GH¢2,000 every week.
This translates to monthly earnings of between GH¢4,000 and GH¢8,000 after deducting fuel costs.
"When I used the normal bike, I make GH¢1,000 weekly, but when I get this bike [pointing to a new motorbike], I'm able to make GH¢2,000 in a week," he claimed.
Mixed reactions to the delivery rider's claims
The video of the young man sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some riders corroborated his claims, others said he was bragging.
Below are a few of the reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh:
@Delivery Guy said:
"it's true, I am a delivery rider and I can confirm this."
@on-dem zola also said:
"This guys . Why are you working with a company or what. Cos even 700 in a week for riders ego hard unless you are working with company."
@Highly spiritual commented:
"Some of u can talk ooooo. U are bleeding too, u won't talk.sake of advertising for company."
@Mimi also commented:
"GH¢2,000 in a week in Accra or Kumasi? You won’t get 2000 cedis in a week fr Kumasi."
Dispatch rider gains admission to UG
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian dispatch rider gained admission to study at the University of Ghana (UG).
However, despite this remarkable feat, the young man risked losing his admission because of a lack of financial support.
Consequently, he took to social media to seek help to take up his spot at the UG.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.