A Ghanaian man who works as a dispatch rider has stated how much he makes from his hustle

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the dispatch rider said he earned between GH¢1,000 to GH¢2,000 a day

The dispatch rider's claims sparked mixed reactions among a section of Ghanaians on social media

A young Ghanaian man who works as a dispatch rider has opened up about his job.

In a trending TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man claimed that sending parcels and orders to people was extremely lucrative.

He stated that he earns enough from his delivery work to cater to himself and his dependents.

Depending on the number of orders he receives in a day, the dispatch rider said he can make between GH¢1,000 to GH¢2,000 every week.

This translates to monthly earnings of between GH¢4,000 and GH¢8,000 after deducting fuel costs.

"When I used the normal bike, I make GH¢1,000 weekly, but when I get this bike [pointing to a new motorbike], I'm able to make GH¢2,000 in a week," he claimed.

Mixed reactions to the delivery rider's claims

The video of the young man sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some riders corroborated his claims, others said he was bragging.

Below are a few of the reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh:

@Delivery Guy said:

"it's true, I am a delivery rider and I can confirm this."

@on-dem zola also said:

"This guys . Why are you working with a company or what. Cos even 700 in a week for riders ego hard unless you are working with company."

@Highly spiritual commented:

"Some of u can talk ooooo. U are bleeding too, u won't talk.sake of advertising for company."

@Mimi also commented:

"GH¢2,000 in a week in Accra or Kumasi? You won’t get 2000 cedis in a week fr Kumasi."

