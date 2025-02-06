A Ghanaian woman has expressed excitement over rumours of a possible cancellation of trainee allowance

The young woman, identified as Adwoa, said she would be extremely happy if the report about the allowance cancellation were true

Many who came across her video on social media thronged the comment section to share their views

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to jubilate over rumours of a possible cancellation of trainee allowances for nurses and teachers.

This was after some unconfirmed reports in the news suggested that the government plans to cancel the trainee allowance.

However, the Ministry of Education issued a press statement to dismiss the report in the media, stating it was untrue.

In an act of sarcasm and subtle mockery toward nurses in Ghana, the lady, known on TikTok as Adwoa, said she would be happy if the allowances were cancelled.

During the peak of the 2024 presidential election, some trainee nurses and teachers took to various social media platforms, especially TikTok, to campaign for votes for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

They expressed a preference for a government that would build more schools and hospitals, providing them with job opportunities, over one that would offer trainee allowances.

This is what informed the basis of Adwoa's mockery upon coming across the report about the cancellation of the allowance.

Adwoa's video divides opinion

Adwoa's video divided the opinions of her social media followers who came across the video.

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments below:

@rm Work said:

"Loan is better than allowance because after school they will post you, take allowance and stay home or take a loan and get a job…. Choose wisely."

@Akosua Kwahu hemaa replied:

"Lol. the funniest comment I have read so far. Something that u will pay back with interest is good ayoo."

@lucyamankwaa6 also said:

"I went to teacher training and I know a lot of people were using that allowances to pay their fees."

@Lester Nii Ansah Bot commented:

"The allowance was a package to attract people to join back in the days ..now the government can't pay for them anymore so if you don't have money stay home ..are nurses and teachers the only citizens."

Ghanaian nurse relocates to US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse took to social media to celebrate after relocating abroad for greener pastures.

The young lady said she ditched the nursing profession in Ghana because of poor conditions of service.

After posting videos of her relocation journey to the US, friends of the young lady congratulated her.

