A video of Ghanaian pastor Prophet Ogyaba speaking about his political ambitions has surfaced on social media

In an interview with Empress Gifty, the renowned preacher stated that he will soon contest to become an MP in his hometown

Netizens who saw the post shared on X expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some laughed over the video while others wished him luck

Popular Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Ogyaba, has expressed his desire to venture into politics and contest for a parliamentary seat in his hometown.

Speaking in an interview with Empress Gifty on U-Cook, he revealed that his decision to enter politics is driven by his passion for development and desire to help his community.

Ogyaba opens up about his political ambitions. Image source: Prophet Ogyaba

Source: Twitter

According to him, he has already started philanthropic projects across the country and plans to extend these initiatives to his hometown.

The man of God explained that he aims to gain the trust and support of the people by contributing positively to their well-being.

He believes that through these acts of kindness, he can build a strong relationship with his community and lay the foundation for his political career.

Prophet Ogyaba was recently engulfed in a cheating saga, with one lady called Cassie. Image source: Prophet Ogyaba

Source: TikTok

His revelation comes shortly after he was embroiled in a cheating scandal that generated widespread public attention.

Despite the controversy, the preacher remains resolute in his political ambitions, stating that he is determined to make a difference in the lives of people.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ogyaba's political ambition

Netizens who saw the video of Prophet Ogyaba declaring his political ambitions expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some criticised him, others laughed over the video.

@Rich_Mind994 wrote:

"Eno be your fault, you think Ghanaians are like your church members er?"

@Jayevergreen23 wrote:

"No be this guy wey cheat on his wife nu. Yomo pastor."

@awuniba0553 wrote:

"Yes he can, looking at the kind of people in our political space."

@TooSweetBryan1 wrote:

"There should a way to prevent these kinda people from the political space. What is he going to do in parliament?"

@nana_pyno wrote:

"I blame the people of Gomoa Central.. if not we won’t be hearing such things on our airwaves."

@ortistheii wrote:·

"This guy chop president de3 make Balthasar forget o."

@Aquesi_Gunner wrote:

"Upper Denkyira East..that’s my Constituency."

@derricko1294642 wrote:

"You are not serious one bit for entertaining this mumu pastor over there."

@GNtsisem wrote:

"Not a surprise at all. Napo self wanted to be vice president."

@_4rena wrote:

"Dr. no ɛkyerɛ sen? Sisia no prophet bia yɛ Dr.?"

Source: YEN.com.gh