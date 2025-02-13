A video of a Ghanaian lady speaking about her dream wedding and how much it will cost has surfaced on social media

She noted in the video that she is anticipating spending $1,000,000, an equivalent of GH¢15,000,000 on her big day

She also said she wanted to hold the ceremony in a private jet, with just a few relatives and no friends

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian lady has stoked controversy on social media after stating that her dream wedding will cost a whopping $1,000,000, an equivalent of GH¢15,412,570.

According to her, this jaw-dropping budget is necessary because a private jet will be part of the ceremony.

Ghanaian lady shares how much she wants to spend on her dream wedding. Image source: TV3

Source: Twitter

The lady, whose identity remains undisclosed, made this bold statement during an interview where she was asked about her ideal wedding.

In her response, she stated that her dream celebration would be nothing short of luxurious, with every detail meticulously planned to reflect her opulent taste.

Weddings in Ghana have increasingly become status symbols, with many couples opting for grand celebrations to make lasting impressions.

A man man weds his wife. Image source: Getty Images

Source: UGC

For some, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience worth splurging on, while others believe a modest ceremony can be equally memorable.

The lady is among the class of people who believe a wedding is a one-time celebration and should be enjoyed.

"My ideal wedding will cost $1,000,000. It will be something like a ceremony in a private jet. Not many friends but a few family members will be okay," she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young lady's comment

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral video.

@dawa_god wrote:

"Says by someone who don’t even owe a bicycle , funny county with funny citizens with funny wishes."

@apollo_sanson wrote:

"I think we can all agree serwaa broni caused this."

@metamorfos28 wrote:

"Give her just 3 years, she’ll lower her expectations."

@RedHatPentester wrote:

"Your father don’t even have a bicycle, you want private jet. Some of you girls are mad."

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

"The telenovela full ein mind dodo. Does she know the country she’s in? Ghana, which guy will spend $1million dollar on a wedding? Don’t lower your expectations but know the country you live in."

@General_K88 wrote:

"Lol. Will also like to ride a unicorn. I Think Differently AFC."

@_Roofman2131gh wrote:

"See am you no sit private jet before but you wan plane private jet wedding 🤦🏿‍♂️ Akosua cut ur coat according to ur size."

@D_nuel11 wrote:

"She's a close relative to President Akuffo Addo so I'm not that surprised in anyway

@desmens wrote:

"Don’t insult her if you have a poor mentality and mindset… it’s possible… people have done it and some are also doing it … so allow her to dream… don’t hate."

@kwabenaRay1 wrote:

"Your dream is bigger than you please!! And you want God to answer this kind of prayers!!"

@blaisewinPr wrote:

"See am hmmmm, she is not ready to marry."

@NanaSarpong2002 wrote:

"Your cheeks like pump who will spend such amount on you kusie."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh