A Ghanaian couple in a long-distance relationship, found an innovative way to tie the knot as they exchanged vows in a virtual Zoom wedding.

The groom was reportedly abroad, while the bride remained in Ghana. To ensure their union happened despite the distance, they arranged an online wedding, officiated remotely with close family and friends joining from different locations.

Ghanaian couple marry on a video call, leaving many worried. Image source: Big Khay

Source: TikTok

The man's relative stood in for him and put the ring on the lady's finger while he watched from his country of residence and recited his vows.

However, instead of the usual beaming smiles, the bride’s expression throughout the ceremony caught everyone’s attention - she wore a noticeable frown.

A clip from the virtual wedding surfaced online, and it didn’t take long for netizens to share their opinions. Many pointed out the bride’s expression, which appeared less than joyful.

Watch the video below:

