A video of a Ghanaian lady opening up on what she did to impress her boyfriend on Valentine's Day has got many people talking

This comes after she went to a store in Accra to purchase a watch and perfume to surprise her partner on Valentine's Day

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the young lady

A Ghanaian lady has become the envy of many after she took to social media to open up about how she celebrated her boyfriend on Valentine's Day.

This comes after she decided to go shopping to get her lover some items to celebrate the special day.

A young lady spends GH¢14,000 to buy gifts for her lover on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @eyramadzo/TikTok

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment the lady walked into the shop and talked about how excited she was to surprise her boyfriend on Valentine's Day.

With this, she bought a designer watch and a perfume which cost GH¢14,000.

She said that some people might lament and wonder why she opted to spend such a huge amount on just two items but explained that she did not want to gift her lover fake items.

The adorable video which had raked in over 2,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing this report was captioned:

"Only the men who deserve spoiling are getting spoiled this Valentine’s Day visited my favourite watch and perfume shop @7.55 Watches & Perfume to get some gift items for my sweetheart", the caption read.

Reactions to Valentine's Day gift

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video admitted that the lover of the young lady is very fortunate. Others also expressed the desire to surprise their loved ones like this on Valentine's Day.

Made in heaven indicated:

"Perfume baako 93 million God when."

Harry_ Aio added:

"If you have money spoil ur man too."

Saa_Boi_Noo..2MA wrote:

"Awwwh may I get someone who will remember me 🥹, by the way am single."

brainsclick added:

"God of money please bless me too."

jordanopoku755 added:

"In my current situation if you spend such money on me we are done , you don't love me be dat."

Ghanaian TikToker proposes to his girlfriend

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian TikToker surprised his girlfriend with a proposal.

The video showed them eating at a restaurant when the TikToker asked her to marry him.

The lady looked pleasantly surprised as she thrust her hand forward to accept her man's ring.

