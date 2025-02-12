Mariyam Yussif has been named the Best Graduating Student by the University of Ghana's Department of Family and Consumer Sciences

She graduated with First Class Honours with an impressive FGPA of 3.94 in Family and Child Studies

Many Ghanaians who seemed inspired by her achievement congratulated her on her academic success

Mariyam Yussif, a graduate of Achimota School, has achieved a remarkable feat in her academic journey.

The brilliant young Ghanaian lady was named the Overall Best Graduating Student from the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Ghana (UG).

Mariyam Yussif, a former Achimota School graduate emerges as the Overall Best Graduating Student At UG. Photo credit: @Mariyam Yussif/LinkedIn.

Mariyam, who received a first-class degree in Family and Child Studies, graduated with a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.94.

According to a post on the UG's official Facebook page, Mariyam studied Home Economics with Biology and Economics at Achimota School, one of Ghana's most prestigious second-cycle institutions.

"With a heart for social justice and holistic development, Mariyam is set to make a lasting impact in research, policy and advocacy for vulnerable populations. Congratulations, Mariyam!" the UG post read.

Upon successfully passing her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Mariyam later enrolled at the UG to read Family and Child Studies.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo addressing the Congregation. Photo credit: University of Ghana, Legon/Facebook.

She was inspired to pursue the programme after attending an outreach session organised by her alma mater.

Having bagged her first degree with excellence, Mariyam now hopes to make a significant impact in research and policy and to advocate for the less privileged in society.

Her impressive academic achievement will serve as an inspiration to many, particularly young girls from the Zongo communities.

Ghanaians congratulate Mariyam Yussif

Some Ghanaians who came across the Facebook post celebrating Mariyam Yussif, thronged the comment section to congratulate her.

Below are some of the comments:

@Abdul Samed Bamba said:

"Wowwwwww Mariyam, you are indeed a gem. You have made the entire family proud. We love you so much. Continue to soar higher and higher."

@Humee Ayisha also said:

"Congratulations Mariam. Allahumah barik."

@Gyamfiwaa Afua Aboagye commented:

"Awesome!! Congratulations!!"

