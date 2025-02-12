A visually challenged student has made history at the University of Ghana, graduating as Valedictorian with a perfect FGPA of 4.0

Due to his deteriorating eyesight, he sought help from the Ghana Blind Union to utilise assistive technologies to pursue his academic journey

His story has inspired many Ghanaians on social media as they thronged the comment section of a Facebook post to congratulate him

Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh, a visually challenged man has defied all odds to etch his name in the University of Ghana (UG)'s history books of academic excellence.

At the first session of the February 2025 Congregation, Ephraim was crowned the Overall Best Graduating Student.

He achieved a perfect Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 4.0 to emerge as the valedictorian with a first-class degree in BA Political Science, Philosophy & Classics, and Archaeology.

"A true inspiration, Ephraim’s journey proves that no challenge is too great to overcome. Congratulations on this remarkable achievement!" the UG wrote on its Facebook page in celebrating Ephraim.

Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh's academic journey

Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh began his basic education at Faith Christian Academy and then attended St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School to study visual arts.

While at St. Thomas Aquinas he won the regional visual arts quiz competition for his school.

After completing his secondary education, Ephraim gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to study Painting and Sculpture.

However, due to a health condition that resulted in deteriorating eyesight, he could not take up the admission.

Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh later sought support from the Ghana Blind Union, where he received training in Assistive Technology.

Having been armed with Assistive Technology, the brilliant young man applied to the University of Ghana in 2021 to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, Philosophy & Classics, and Archaeology.

While in his second year at UG, Ephraim won the prestigious Alumni Prize for Best Level 200 Humanities Student at the 2021/2022 Vice-Chancellor's Awards.

Ghanaians congratulate Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh

Following the publication of Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh's academic success by the UG on Facebook, a section of Ghanaians thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

Below are some of the congratulatory messages:

@Citizen Theo Osei II said:

"Final Grade Point Average of 4.0 means he got "A" in all the courses he studied throughout his 4yrs education. What a fantastic achievement."

@Esi Asante Antwi also said:

"What an inspiring story. Congratulations Ephraim!"

@Efua Mensima Pratt-Fosu commented:

"This young man brought tears to my eyes. Tears of joy and great admiration. CONGRATULATIONS EPHRAIM!!!"

@Nana Yaw Amponsah also commented:

"This is a big inspiration. Congratulations Sir."

Dr Gideon Atinga Akolgo named UG valedictorian

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Gideon Atinga Akolgo was named the valedictorian of the UG Graduate School.

Dr Akolgo received a PhD in Chemistry after graduating top of his class at the first session of the February 2025 graduation.

The young scholar, who hails from Bolgatanga, also holds a BSc. and MPhil in Chemistry.

