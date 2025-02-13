Benjamin Annan, a visually impaired history teacher at Breman Asikuma SHS, has shared his journey which inspired many

He studied at Akropong School for the Blind, Okuapeman SHS, and the University of Cape Coast, before starting his teaching career

Netizens who watched the video of Benjamin Annan telling his story thronged the comment section to celebrate him

Benjamin Annan is a visually impaired teacher at Breman Asikuma Senior High School in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central region.

He teaches history at the Breman Asikuma Senior High School and serves as a motivation to many.

Meet Benjamin Annan, a visually impaired history teacher at Breman Asikuma Senior High School

In an interview, Benjamin Annan said he started his basic school education at the Akropong School for the Blind and continued to Okuapeman Senior High School both in the Eastern region.

After his secondary education, Benjamin Annan attended the University of Cape Coast and is currently pursuing a master's degree.

He was subsequently posted to the Breman Asikuma Senior High School. According to him, he has been teaching in the school for 12 years.

When asked about his challenges, Benjamin Annan said some recalcitrant students like to take advantage of his situation.

He has, however, devised a means to deal with such students. Benjamin Annan said he knows the voice of every student and that helps him know which of them wants to cause trouble.

He said that the teachers and headmistress are very supportive and assist him anytime he needs help. The students also help with his movement on the school compound.

Ghanaians celebrate visually-impaired teacher

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video of Benjamin Annan shared by High School Observer on Facebook. Read them below:

Edward Azah said:

“Proud of u bro. He was one of our best classmates back in the day at Okuapemman school. The only visually impaired student who was always among the best 10 out of 83 classmates. Daniel Amoako Nyarko Jnr, Richard Appiah Sarpong, Ivy Gyrl, Sakyibea Owusu Mintah come see Ben.”

Joseph Appiah Ospatis wrote:

“Hmmm very inspiring 👏....I don't have any excuses...I must stay focus and work harder.”

Suweiba Hamidu said:

“Woooooooooow, God is wonderful. What excuse do you have. Some would rather prefer to be on the streets.”

Mathias Bliss Vondee wrote:

“Wow! We were in the same dormitory in Okuas (Akuffo house) in our first year. My bed was on top of his. Go higher bro.”

Tetteywayo Timothy Tawiah I said:

“Disability is not inability.”

Fati Fati wrote:

“Yes when I was in SHS, my English teacher was a visually impaired.”

Visually impaired man bags law degree

Visually impaired man bags law degree Photo credit: @VoiceofLegon/X

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a visually impaired Ghanaian man graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon with a law degree.

King George who left many feeling motivated graduated with the class of 2023 from Ghana's premier university.

Celebrating his achievement, Voice of Legon shared a photo of King George wearing a suit with a sash around his neck.

Netizens took to the comment section to congratulate King George for his academic achievement and determination.

