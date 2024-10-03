Renowned gospel singer Florence Obinim has been off the Ghanaian music scene for nearly five years

She has stayed away from engaging in gospel shows, releasing music and granting media interviews

Recently, the singer broke her silence about the hiatus and gave a hint of her resurgence

Ghanaian gospel singer Florence Obinim recently made a public stage appearance for the first time in about four years.

The renowned gospel star gracefully star mounted the stage at a program in Kumasi hosted by Sofo Maame Sarah.

Florence Obinim breaks the silence on her 4-year music break to support her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, at his church.

Source: Instagram

After the event, she engaged the media, recounting how life has been off the cameras and social media. According to Florence Obinim, she is engaged in several aspects of ministry aside from music.

In a brief interview, the Osoro Ne Me Fie hitmaker recounted how she had shifted focus from active music to preaching and serving as a church leader, deputising her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, the Founder and Leader of International Godsway Church.

"I'm off the scene, but I'm not idle. The ministry comes in many folds, and so do God's gifts. Apart from music, I preach and pray to support my husband's church. I've set a time for my resurgence, and I know God will help me."

In 2007, Florence, one of Ghana's gospel music luminaries, won the Ghana Music Award for Best Gospel Music Discovery of the Year.

She is also known for her signature collaborations with renowned Nigerian singer Princess Ifeoma.

Fans react to Florence Obinim's decision

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Florence Obinim's interview explaining the backstory behind her music hiatus.

Bismark Atakora Nana said:

"Wit this makeup n preaching"

Evans Aziz wrote:

"Mummy please tell your husband to give me money this is Evans from Navrongo"

ADEPAEVA noted:

"u change paaaa"

Kera_queen1 remarked:

"Who ever did the make up hmmm"

Florence Obinim flaunts her natural curves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Florence Obinim stylishly adorned in curve-flaunting denim pants had surfaced on social media.

Her appearance turned into a paparazzi moment as her admirers drooled over her evergreen beauty.

Source: YEN.com.gh