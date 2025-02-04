Florence Obinim, in a photo, beamed with a smile as she was spotted with her two children Promise and Angel Obinim

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim has courted attention after a photo of her and two of her three children surfaced on social media.

In a viral photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Osoro Ne Yefie hitmaker was spotted with her second child, Promise Obinim, and her youngest child and only daughter, Angel Obinim.

Florence Obinim and her two children, Promise and Angel Obinim, who looked grown-up and tall, beamed with a smile as they posed for photos.

The singer and her two young children recently returned to Ghana from abroad, where they have been staying in recent years.

The two children Promise Obinim and Angel Obinim were recently spotted posing for photos with a close family friend and church member, Victoria Brown, after their Sunday church service at their father Bishop Daniel Obinim's International Godsway Church.

Florence Obinim recently returned to the music industry with a performance at an event after taking a four-year break to preaching and serving as a church leader and deputy to her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church.

Florence Obinim and children's photo stirs reactions

The photo of Florence Obinim and her two children Promise Obinim and Angel Obinim triggered positive reactions from some Ghanaians, who gushed over their close bond. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

joyceadamtey171 commented:

"Grace is at work."

Becky said:

"Beautiful family 🥰🥰🥰."

Reny commented:

"This is beautiful."

Lydia said:

"Wonderful God, we thank you Jesus 🙏🙏🙏🥰🥰🤝."

Seles3 Taliaa commented:

"See how beautiful waoooo🥰🥰🥰🥰."

user1532148371539 said:

"My mummy and the family."

Gordon495 commented:

"This is beautiful. May Almighty God bless your family."

Florence Obinim's physical appearance raises concerns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Florence Obinim's physical appearance raised concerns from some Ghanaians who saw a video of her.

The colour of the gospel musician's fingers looked different from her face and other body parts.

In the video, Florence Obinim was spotted interacting in a plush room with a young lady she claimed to be her daughter.

