Oheneni Adazoa earned the admiration of many with her advice to young men and women regarding Valentine's Day

The media personality once opened up on how she celebrated her husband on Valentine's Day

Social media users who reacted to the video commended Oheneni Adazoa for being a supportive wife

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, also known as Oheneni Adazoa has left many in awe after she opened up on how she used to celebrate Valentine's Day with her husband Clement Abrefa Yeboah.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Oheneni Adazoa who was speaking on her show confessed that she and her husband struggled financially and hence could not indulge in the extravagance associated with celebrating Valentine's Day.

Oheneni Adazoa celebrates her husband during Val's Day celebration. Photo credit: @Oheneni Adazoa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She recalled one Valentine's Day when she decided to show her affection to her husband regardless of her finances.

"My husband used to sell Kenkey as a child so he loved it. What I did was that I wrapped Kenkey nicely and went to his workplace to surprise him with it."

Oheneni said her husband did not feel offended but received the kenkey with joy and ate it.

Oheneni Adazoa celebrates her husband during Val's Day celebration. Photo credit: @Oheneni Adazoa/Facebook

Source: Instagram

The host of Sompa Nkomo said currently she could buy something more precious to celebrate her husband on a day like that.

Oheneni Adazoa said the moral of her story was for people to be appreciative of whatever their partners give them as a Valentine Day's gift.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend Oheneni Adazoa

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video commended Oheneni Adazoa for using her lived experience to inspire others.

Abigail12326 indicated:

"Hmm mummy I don’t even have someone to wish me."

UMMI commented:

"Even the acknowledgement alone is everything mama, my husband always forgets about my birthday and I feel hurt, I can afford anything he can equally afford for me but I only need him to have me in mind."

Queen Nessa commented:

"You've really motivated me, Mummy. God richly bless you."

Lady celebrates hardworking husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman celebrated her husband in a trending video.

In the video, the lady praised her husband for working hard to provide for the family.

She acknowledged the long hours and energy he invested in their family's well-being.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh