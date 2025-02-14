Elon Musk has been criticised by his ex-girlfriend in the wake of a recent decision he took that many people seemed pleasantly surprised by

The billionaire was criticised by Grimes on X for taking their four-year-old son to the Oval Office during a briefing

Social media users who took to the comment section of her post shared varied opinions on Elon Musk's move

The decision by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors to take his four-year-old son X to the Oval Office has generated reactions online.

This comes after Grimes, the mother of the boy expressed displeasure over the move by the world's richest man to take their son to the Oval Office during a briefing with the US President Donald Trump.

The ex-girlfriend of Elon Musk calls out the billionaire for taking their son to the Oval Office.

Grimes, a 36-year-old Canadian singer and former partner of Elon Musk was unhappy after a netizen praised her four-year-old son for being very polite.

In a quick response, she voiced her discontent over her son's presence at the Oval Office admitting she only got to know about it via social media.

"He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh", her post on X read.

Grimes who split from Musk in 2022 after their amorous relationship began in 2018 has three children with the 53-year-old billionaire.

Elon Musk's family

The Tesla boss has 12 children with three different women.

He had six children with his first wife Justine Musk however one of the children died during infancy.

He also has three children with Canadian singer Grimes and three other children with Shivon Zills.

Reactions to Grimes blasting Elon over X

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared their views on the move by Elon Musk to take his four-year-old son to the Oval Office.

@RajiIKannan commented:

"Kids need dads when they grow. Whatever little time they get is great. It builds character. Elon took good care of him. In this day and age, which dad will take their kid to the Oval Office none."

@BigImpactHumans indicated:

"I think it’s great that Elon brings Lil X with him, and you know he’s going to be completely safe at the White House."

@dandelafe asked:

"Do you guys have shared custody and what's the arrangement? I was wondering about that when I saw the pictures and videos of X today."

@allymariexo0 added:

"Why? I think it was adorable. He’s completely safe. And was very well dressed. Elon does amazing with Lil X. You should be proud. He’s a smart little man!"

Elon Musk has no plans to buy TikTok

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Elon Musk refuted claims that he plans to buy social media platform TikTok's operations in the United States.

This comes after the US President said he would welcome the move if Elon Musk decided to acquire TikTok.

Musk bought Twitter now X, for $44 billion in 2022.

