A video of a Ghanaian man proposing to his girlfriend has emerged on social media, leaving many netizen in awe

The man managed to pull off the surprise through the help of his girlfriend's friends, who served as witnesses

Looking visibly excited, the lady accepted the ring and said yes to spending the rest of her life with her boyfriend

A Ghanaian man has swept his girlfriend off her feet with a romantic gesture that left many in awe on Valentine's Day.

The unidentified man surprised his girlfriend with a proposal, displaying a strong commitment to build a long-lasting relationship with her.

A trending TikTok sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the beautiful moment the romantic man popped the question to his girlfriend at what looked like the lobby of a hotel.

Based on the narrations in the video, it appears the romantic Ghanaian man planned the surprise proposal with the lady's friends.

Beaming with excitement, the young lady accepted the engagement ring amid cheers from her friends and another guests at the hotel lobby.

Moments after the proposal, the couple proceeded to have a simple civil wedding where they signed their marriage certificate.

After signing the document, the couple hugged and caressed each other and then walked to the buffet area to continue with the celebration.

Although they looked miles apart in terms of age, the chemistry between them indicated that they share a strong bond and are madly in love.

Below is the video of the romantic love proposal:

Reactions to Ghanaian man's romantic surprise

The Ghanaian man's romantic gesture to his girlfriend caused a stir on social media with many netizens reacting in the comments.

At the time of filing the report, the video had gone viral, garnering over 9,000 likes and more than 250 comments since being posted.

Below are a few of the reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh:

@duffygee said:

"The man really resembles one nigerian actor called black arrow paa, congrats."

@La@Belle also said:

"Isn't it beautiful ? God bless everyone, may we live to see dreems and accomplishments come true.:"

@Mz_damselmusic commented:

"Ad3n mo monya broken heart no bi ohn my heart is not working and u people are still getting married."

@NANA BAFFOUR also commented:

"The girls we went to Legon with are not for us …. We are waiting for the current SHS girls to grow to meet our standard …. Congrats."

@Awuradwoa Paintsil wrote:

"You want to suffocate the singles this year too?? Me de3 mabr3 koraa."

Ghanaian TikToker proposes to his girlfriend

In related Valentine's Day coverage, YEN.com.gh also recently reported that a Ghanaian TikTok star proposed to his long-time girlfriend.

While the lady was enjoying lunch at a restaurant, the TikToker appeared from nowhere with friends to ask his girlfriend to marry him.

In a video that went viral on social media , the lady looked pleasantly surprised as she thrust her hand forward to accept her man's ring.

