Global site navigation

UMaT Student Gifted Jeep Wrangler By Boyfriend On Valentine's Day, Video Trends
Celebrities

UMaT Student Gifted Jeep Wrangler By Boyfriend On Valentine's Day, Video Trends

by  Geraldine Amoah 1 min read
  • A student of the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa, could not control her emotions when her boyfriend gifted her an expensive item on Valentine's Day
  • On the university's campus, the boyfriend pulled up with a Jeep Wrangler decorated with red balloons and ribbons and a money bouquet to present to his lover
  • The gesture went viral and caused a stir on social media garnering various opinions

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa student was moved to tears when her boyfriend gave her an expensive gift on Valentine's Day.

University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa , UMaT, Valentine's Day
UMaT student's boyfriend gifts her a Jeep Wrangler on Valentine's Day, Image Credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1
Source: Twitter

Video of the gift presentation

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldine Amoah avatar

Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.

Hot: