UMaT Student Gifted Jeep Wrangler By Boyfriend On Valentine's Day, Video Trends
- A student of the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa, could not control her emotions when her boyfriend gifted her an expensive item on Valentine's Day
- On the university's campus, the boyfriend pulled up with a Jeep Wrangler decorated with red balloons and ribbons and a money bouquet to present to his lover
- The gesture went viral and caused a stir on social media garnering various opinions
A University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa student was moved to tears when her boyfriend gave her an expensive gift on Valentine's Day.
Video of the gift presentation
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.