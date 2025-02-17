A video of a Ghanaian lady's Valentine's Day gift has surfaced on social media, leaving many with mixed reactions

The lady received a tambourine and a bar of chocolate as a Val's Day gift and was delighted over her gift

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post

A Ghanaian lady was astounded and found herself laughing after her loved ones gave her a Valentine's Day gift.

In a viral video making waves online, the young woman is seen opening a beautifully wrapped package, expecting a romantic or luxurious present.

However, to her surprise, she found a tambourine alongside a bar of chocolate. Her reaction, a mix of astonishment and amusement, left netizens in stitches.

What is Valentine's Day?

Valentine's Day is a day of love. Marked annually on February 14, many people in amorous relationships take their partners out. Others also gift their friends and loved ones presents.

The young lady in the video confessed that she was anticipating a pleasant gift, however, she got a tambourine, which her friends described as a "Pentecost gift".

Watch the video below:

