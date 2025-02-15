A University of Ghana student has found herself at the center of social media discussions after an unexpected Valentine’s Day encounter.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

In a viral video, a random man approached the young lady on campus and handed her a piece of toffee as a Valentine’s gift.

Ghanaian lady delights as she receives Val's Day gift from stranger. Image source: Kiddojunior

Source: TikTok

The brief exchange, captured the video, shows the man offering the lady a toffee with a cheerful demeanor.

He romantically went down on his knees and handed over the toffee to her, unsure of her reaction, To his surprise, the young lady accepted the gift with a smile.

The young man jumped in excitement following the lad's reaction to her gift and opened up his arms for a hug. Unfortunately, she quickly declined his request for the hug.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young man's proposal

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some praised the young man for his boldness, others commended the lady for accepting the gift.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh