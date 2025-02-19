A video of a single Ghanaian woman sharing her desire and eagerness to find a man on social media has sparked mixed reactions

The young woman, known as @igpdampareba on her TikTok handle, said she was in desperate need of a husband

Many Ghanaians who came across @igpdampareba's video thronged the comment section to share their varied views

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A 33-year-old Ghanaian lady, who seemed tired of being alone with a man in her life, has taken to social media to search for a partner.

In a heartfelt plea for a husband, the young woman, @igpdampareba said she was single and ready to settle down in marriage with any interested man.

A 33-year-old single Ghanaian lady cries for a husband on social media. Photo credit: @igpdampareba/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She consequently urged single men who were looking for a responsible woman to marry to approach her, saying she was available and ready to take the next step.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, @igpdampareba looked stunning in a retro Black Stars jersey while singing King Promise's Selfish hit love song.

The 33-year-old single Ghanaian lady looked emotional as she sang in anticipation of finding her own man.

The pretty-looking Ghanaian lady appeared to have been single for a long time and could no longer bear the cold nights alone.

She indicated that she would be hitting 34 years in April and did not want 2025 to end without her finding a man to love her.

"Single and searching please. I'm turning 34 years in two months," she wrote in the caption of the video.

The 33-year-old single Ghanaian lady exhibits her beauty to her potential suitor. Photo credit: Photo credit: @igpdampareba/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Netizens urge Ghanaian ladies to keep hoping.

After sharing her frustrations over the lack of a man on social media, some netizens who came across the video thronged the comment section to sympathise and urged the Ghanaian lady to keep hopes alive.

Below are some of the comments on the video which has gone viral on TikTok.

@BLVKK GODD said:

"Pray n step out ...is never too late U can find 1 widow to remary again."

@Lizzy Baby also said:

"Hmmmmm u will surely find urs ok....God is still sharing ok don't worry it's will reach ur turn very soon."

@user6585506868420 commented:

"The details are not enough please next time add your work to it & if possible bank statement Love is not enough for a Men now, thank You."

@mhoni271 also commented:

"The sad truth is even if u get the perfect man and he’s 40,45or 50 self the moment u turn 40 ur beauty will depreciate and that’s same will search for young gal again :unless you live with ignorant."

@king Ishmael wrote:

"Awww sorry am too young for you but I hope you will get a better one soon."

Ghanaian man abroad yearns for love

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man opened up about the difficulties of finding love abroad.

In the viral TikTok post, he said finding a partner to start a relationship with was extremely challenging.

Netizens who saw the video sympathised and advised him on what to do to find love.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh