A video of a young Ghanaian lady sharing her expectations ahead of Valentine's Day has triggered reactions on social media

This comes after she confessed that she would not accept chocolate as a Valentine's Day gift but would prefer a GH¢1,000 cash gift

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the utterances by the young lady

A young Ghanaian lady has triggered reactions online after she was asked about her expectations for Valentine's Day.

The video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube showed the moment the young lady was quizzed if there was a gift she would reject from an admirer on Valentine's Day.

A Ghanaian lady shares why she will not accept chocolate on Valentine's Day as a gift. Photo credit: @Campus With Sharkboy/YouTube

Without hesitation, the young lady who is a student at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) said she would not accept chocolate because she does not eat it.

She said flowers, a teddy bear or money as a Valentine's Day gift would be perfect.

Stressing on the money, the lady explained that she would prefer to be gifted GH¢1,000 and above.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 18,000 views and 290 comments.

Ghanaians react to Valentine's Day

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the comment by the lady.

@asapblaze6993 indicated:

"Bro to Bro I think you should refuse to do is to date an entitled broke girl with unrealistic expectations and also feels like you’re obligated to take care of her."

@emmanuelboakye3558 indicated:

"That girl with the enemies talk nu, they’re already laughing at you okay."

@JoeSkertil89 added:

"The entitlement and audacity you get some mpo."

@louisdamielda5145 added:

"You can’t speak good English you want a teddy bear and 2000cedis."

Source: YEN.com.gh