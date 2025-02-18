A young Ghanaian boy has developed a brain tumour and urgently needs support for brain surgery

His family is expected to raise GH¢200,000 but due to financial constraints has not been able to, leaving them devastated

The family is therefore appealing to the general public to help save the life of this adorable young man

A young boy is on the verge of losing his life to a devastating brain tumour, and his family is desperately seeking support to save him.

The child, whose condition has worsened over the past few months, is in urgent need of medical treatment, but financial constraints have made it difficult for his family to afford the necessary care.

A young boy urgently needs financial support for a brain tumour surgery. Stock image posed by model.

Source: Getty Images

Doctors have confirmed that the tumour is growing, posing a serious threat to his life. His parents, overwhelmed with fear and worry, are appealing to the public for assistance to fund his surgery and ongoing medical expenses.

The family has set up a fundraising campaign and is calling on kind-hearted individuals, organisations, and government bodies to help give their son a fighting chance. Anyone willing to support can donate through the provided channels.

Bank details

Bank name: Stanbic Bank

Account name: Accra Medical Centre

Account number: 9040003999879

Swift Code: SBIC GH AC

As the young boy fights for his life, his loved ones remain hopeful that with the right medical intervention and the generosity of the public, he can overcome this life-threatening condition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh