A young boy who arrived in Ghana struggled with the intense heat at Kotoka International Airport

The boy cried and started removing his cardigan so he would wear just a singlet from the airport to their home or hotel

Several netizens who watched the short video thronged to the comment section to share their thoughts on the incident

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young boy arrived in Ghana from abroad, and he did not like the heat that greeted him when he exited the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The young boy who looked unhappy and was crying was removing his cardigan so that his black singlet underneath his attire was showing.

A young boy cries because he feels hot upon arriving at Ghana's airport. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & Nipah Dennis/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the unhappy boy started taking off his cardigan. However, it looked like he could not remove it all by himself.

An older female relative pulled him and helped him remove the cardigan.

In the video, there was another little boy who had removed his black cardigan and wearing his green singlet paired with a blue trouser.

A man, possibly a relative who had come to pick them up at the airport asked the little boy what he would do when the lights go off and electronic gadgets cannot work.

“Ellis, why are you crying? This is your first time in Ghana and you are complaining of the heat. What will you do when the lights go off?”

Watch the video below:

Little boy complaining of Ghana heat consoled

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@SDebarrister said:

“This be airport mpo. Imagine Kasoa 😭😭.”

@the_ency wrote:

“This is an unnecessary condescending gimmick. Summer here is hotter than in GH all year long. Just few months ago I was in GH and a 36°C weather felt so good. Here in a 36°C weather in summer people die of heat stroke and stuff. It’s way hotter here in summer but it is in Ghana.”

@wavu_is_active said:

“Evening time serf be that ooo. Make he wait morrow afternoon.”

@theow_ghana wrote:

“It’s gonna be a looong vacation😂.”

@styles_jp8 said:

“Make he come Ashaiman 😂 different heat.”

@GeeNxt wrote:

“Mass he for commot for there ....CHANCE THE RAPPER dems all come here go without any complains.”

@eddievanbossu_ said:

“These children eh? Looks like they have to be given orientations before they come down 😂.”

@ocpb_ asked:

"So them never experience summer for there before?"

@Abrante3Kojo1 wrote:

"He is even at the airport and complaining of heat. He’ll not survive two days at Laterbiokorshi 😂😂😂."

Man travels to Ghana to eat kenkey

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian in the United Kingdom travelled to Ghana to satisfy his craving for Ga kenkey, a local Ghanaian dish.

The young man and some friends went to a local eatery to enjoy some kenkey with its accompaniments to satisfy his cravings.

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the incident.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh