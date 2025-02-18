Saahene Osei drove his father Osei Kwame Despite's Rolls Royce and flaunted other cars owned by the wealthy multimillionaire

Several photos he shared in his Instagram post featured Despite's $ 3 million Buggati Chiron, different classes of Mercedes including a G Wagon

The young man also shared photos of himself in luxurious locations, restaurants, resorts and apartments, impressing social media users

Saahene Osei, son of Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite, has flaunted his father’s expensive car collection in a new social media post. He shared photos of himself driving Despite’s Rolls Royce alongside photos of several luxury cars.

Among the vehicles he flaunted was Despite’s $3 million Bugatti Chiron, as well as different models of Mercedes-Benz, including a G-Wagon. He also posted pictures of himself at high-end restaurants, resorts, and apartments, winning the admiration of social media users who wished to be in his shoes.

The young fashion icon has been off social media for some time now and he made his return with a grand statement, reminding many Ghanaians that he was from one of the wealthiest families in the country. In the caption of his post, Saahene stated that he was living GTA in real life.

GTA which stands for Grand Theft Auto is a popular video game in which players get the opportunity to drive the best cars in the world and engage in activities that were almost impossible in reality.

The Osei family is known for their love of luxury cars. Osei Kwame Despite recently launched the Despite Automobile Museum, a multimillion-dollar facility displaying his collection of vintage and high-end vehicles. The museum was unveiled on his 63rd birthday and quickly became a topic of discussion.

Videos from the launch showed luxury and vintage cars arranged in sections inside the museum. The exterior features expensive architectural designs and an advanced lighting system. The outdoor area also includes water-themed structures, adding to the property’s extravagant look.

Saahene Osei excites fans

Saahene flaunts new hairstyle

In the same post, Saahene's new hairstyle was one of the most eye-catching moments noticeable as the young man had shifted from his previous innocent look to a more rugged look.

YEN.com.gh reported that he had grown some facial hair alongside the braids, making it harder to recognise him. Despite the shift in appearance, Saahene however maintained his handsomeness.

This is the first time the son of the millionaire has experimented with a new hairstyle and this has become a topic on the lips of netizens on different social media platforms.

